Montreal literally burns while Justin Trudeau shakes it off at a Taylor Swift concert

If the jury were still out regarding Justin Trudeau’s (in)ability to govern, here’s the smoking gun: he’s a Swiftie. Men should not be into vapid “music” created for airheaded female teen audiences and if they are, they’re completely unqualified to lead a nation. To be fair, Swift’s music does seem like it would be naturally appealing for someone of Trudeau’s intellect and (im)maturity.

Or, maybe he’s just gay—he has cried a ridiculous number of times on the public stage, he doesn’t even know how to hold a hammer, and he always has his legs tightly crossed like a female. (Could go either way, or, maybe it’s both.)

But back to the initial suggestion—according to a new report out at Breitbart news yesterday, pro-Hamas rioters burned down (and looted) Montreal over the weekend as they made their case for a dissolved Israel, but Trudeau was nowhere to be found…because he was shaking it off at a Taylor Swift concert more than 300 miles away.

Terrorism on our streets and Trudeau doesn't care.



Pro-Hamas riots are taking place in Montreal, meanwhile Trudeau is at a Taylor Swift concert displaying his cringe dance moves. pic.twitter.com/0wpXUgRNFa — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) November 23, 2024

Violent anarchists creating mayhem in the capital city, calling for the elimination of Israel and her people? Trudeau didn’t see or hear anything.

But… truckers congesting the streets in response to draconian Covid-19 mandates that bypass traditional democratic avenues? An immediate invocation of Emergency Powers to deem the protest illegal, with jail time, hefty fines, and police beatings for good measure.

Artur Pawlowski, a pastor and survivor of Soviet communism, defies Trudeau’s diktats and continues to hold church services? In come Trudeau’s goons to arrest him, and assault his parishioners.

All “Turdeau” needs now is a powdered wig, maybe a pannier, to really finish off the “Qu’ils mangent de la brioche” vibe he’s got going.

The spirits of Nero and Marie Antoinette live on.

Hat tip to “Canuck” for sharing with me the great nickname developed by Canadian patriots for their very unesteemed head-of-state.