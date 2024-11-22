Montana’s ‘trans’ legislator asserts that he’s ‘every bit as biologically female’ as a real woman

“Zooey Zephyr,” whose real name is Zachary Raasch, is a “trans” legislator currently holding a seat in the Montana House, and in light of the hullabaloo in Washington D.C. surrounding the battle over the bathrooms and which ones the males dressed in ladies’ clothing should be using, Raasch dropped this zinger:

I literally just got out of meetings with members of Congress & used the bathroom on my way out.



Trans women are women—full stop. We're every bit as "biologically female" as cis women & @SpeakerJohnson's statement doesn't change the fact that women's spaces include trans women. https://t.co/B4gpBkuXRo — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) November 20, 2024

Raasch claims that he is “every bit as ‘biologically female’” as the gal next to him… except biologically speaking… he’s not. A quick search engine inquiry for the definition of “biologically” reveals that for something to be biological, it must be “inherited” or “innate” — those are Google’s words, not mine.

And, the chromosomes that Raasch “inherited” from his biological parents are X and Y, meaning he’s “innately” male.

It doesn’t matter if he lops off his reproductive organs and appendages, grows his hair out, and dresses like a girl, he is immutably male. He can slather makeup all over his face, put on some costume jewelry, and wear high heels, but he’s still just a man in drag.

Sex is an inherited genetic disposition, and that cannot be changed, even if you alter surface-level appearances, reject reality, and attempt to coerce others into participating and going along with your disturbing sexual fantasies.

What’s also worth noting is Raasch’s appropriation of terms, referring to himself as a “biological” woman and legitimately biological females as “cis[gender] women.” Since it’s hard to keep up with all the leftist gobbledygook, “cisgender” refers to someone whose “identity” matches their biological sex—in other words, someone without a crippling identity crisis or gender dysphoria mental illness.

It’s also interesting that Raasch’s use of the term “cis” hearkens back to a biological reality since after all, cisgender can only be defined in the context of two distinct biological sexes. Ironic, no?

I’ll never understand the leftist women who support this madness—on the one hand, they’ll argue that men are dangerous creatures who will go to great lengths to victimize and abuse women, but don’t bat an eye when a mentally ill man dresses up like a girl and demands access to the spaces where women are most vulnerable.

At this point though, how do you reason with someone who actually vocalizes such absurd claims? Spoiler alert, you don’t.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.