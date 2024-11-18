Laken Riley's accused killer got a free 'humanitarian' flight to Georgia as an illegal migrant

The details of the trial of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was murdered while on a campus jog, allegedly by an illegal alien, just keep getting worse and worse.

Officials have already disclosed that the accused, Jose Ibarra, an illegal from Venezuela, was a Tren de Aragua member, which is the same criminal crew that took over a string of apartment complexes in Colorado. His brother, who's also in the states, has already been identified as a member of the same gang.

NEW: DHS sources just confirmed to me that the suspect in the murder of Georgia nursing student, Laken Riley is a confirmed member of Tren de Aragua—Until now it was considered speculation.



Jose Ibarra crossed into the country through El Paso back in 2022 and was released with a… pic.twitter.com/baxIS8DAPP — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 18, 2024

Now we learn that Ibarra got the royal treatment as an illegal in New York -- free housing, meals, medical care, and the works, along with a free flight to his destination of choice.

NEW: The “partner” of Jose Ibarra, the Venezuelan illegal alien charged w/ murdering Laken Riley, just testified in his trial that she & Ibarra went to the Roosevelt hotel in NYC to ask for a humanitarian flight to Atlanta, GA in September 2023. She says they got the flight, then… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 18, 2024

According to Shore News Network:

In September 2023, Ibarra and his roommate reportedly stayed at New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel, which had been repurposed as a humanitarian center for asylum seekers. During their stay, they requested a “humanitarian flight” to Atlanta, Georgia. Such flights are typically organized by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to assist migrants in reaching destinations where they have support networks. While these flights are often funded by NGOs, they may receive government support or coordination.

He chose Georgia, where he apparently went out to try to kill people, not just young Laken, a college nursing student, but at least one other innocent woman, too. He got he wanted in killing Laken, and the barbaric violence of her death shocked the courtroom.

His entire journey to Georgia was financed by either NGO industrial complex, which grows rich off government contracts, or else the government itself.

That puts paid to the Biden administration's claims that migrants pay for their own flights -- this one didn't. They blatantly lied.

It also draws attention to the fact that 'humanitarian' is a pretty relative term. Was it humanitarian for Laken Riley that this accused killer got a free flight to her hometown? Was it humanitarian to her grieving family?

The free flights became "humanitarian" flights because someone lobbied for them. None of these illegals-enabling NGOs, let alone the Catholic bishops, the pope, and other clerical scolds, who lecture the public about "welcoming the stranger," have said, or will say, a thing about this humanitarian issue.

Blithely, they ignoring the nation's duty to defend the helpless -- as in Laken Riley. She and the many victims of illegals being allowed in without vetting are mere collateral damage on their grand Utopian let-'em-all-in project.

The killers rolling in are right in front of their faces yet they say nothing. Corner them and they might pay lip service to how lamentable it all is, but it's hard to view any of them as sincere.

Mass border crossings allow every criminal in the world to enter the U.S. illegally and stay here, because they have their fierce protection rackets in the NGOs and among the clerical class. The pope, after all, says that sending back an illegal like Ibarra to his homeland is "grave sin."

They put out these moral distortions because some hate America and want it taken down a peg and others are focused on harvesting and gathering government money.

Hence, the free flights.

It's terrible stuff. Ibarra clearly didn't belong in this country but he was allowed in and allowed to stay after crossing our border illegally. Worse still, he got privileges and emoluments no U.S. citizen gets, such as free flights, and even freedom from having to show photo I.D. to board, as if he were in a privileged class.

And those who defend this setup get away with it because the tissue of lies is so dense from the perpetrators, beneficiaries and leaders of this great wave of global illegal immigration.

They lied about a border crisis, they lied about their "strict vetting" of migrants being allowed in without papers, and they lied about free flights. There's nothing they won't lie about to get what they want.

Meanwhile, Laken Riley lies mangled in her grave, thousands of other victims of murder, robbery, rape, arson and other crimes go largely ignored, while hundreds of thousands of children are dragged in and released into the U.S. as sex slaves or sweatshop labor, some of them actually kidnapped in Mexico itself to serve that purpose (a largely unreported story).

Border czar-designate Thomas Homan was right that the entire open border policy is an inhuman crime with victims all around.

The Laken Riley murder trial discloses the utter moral bankruptcy of the perpetrators of this crime repackaged as a 'humanitarian' obligation.

This November's election was a resounding statement that it's got to stop.

Image: Twitter screen shot