Marjorie Taylor Greene’s brilliant idea to challenge attacks on Matt Gaetz

As always happens when Democrats are trying to destroy someone, they bring up sex charges against them. So, of course, we are told that Matt Gaetz is a sex criminal. The fact that Merrick Garland’s DOJ tried desperately to prosecute Gaetz on those charges and couldn’t even get to square one should put paid to the allegation, as should Mollie Hemingway’s exposé about the unreliable man behind the Gaetz slurs.

While Gaetz may have engaged in sleazy behavior, it wasn’t illegal. Voters understand this, as show by the fact that the public has been insufficiently moved by the attack on Gaetz’s morals. The Democrats, therefore, have escalated the slurs. They now contend that an unidentified hacker has discovered harmful files from the House of Representatives investigation into the charges against Gaetz.

Again, color me unimpressed. First, as of this writing, we don’t know if these files are even real. Second, if Merrick Garland couldn’t bring Gaetz down, there’s no “there there.” Also, I don’t trust the House of Representatives, which is a political body—and there’s no doubt that Gaetz has made enemies among Republicans as well as Democrats. He pushes, and the RINOs don’t like it.

Image: YouTube screen grab (cropped).

In any event, the House report is history because Gaetz has resigned from the House. Therefore, the House Ethics Committee has announced that it will not release the unfinished report. Naturally, that’s not what Democrats want. Rep. Sean Casten (D. IL) has announced that he’s moving to force the Ethics Committee to make the report public.

In addition to attacks from left, many Senate Republicans are also dragging their heels about confirming Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R. GA), who has a razor-sharp brain despite the sometimes “blonde affect,” tweeted out the perfect response. Although her tweet is ostensibly to her fellow Republicans, it really applies to congressperson, on both sides of the aisle:

For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate, If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see. Yes.. all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed all your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews but not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do.

Greene is right. What she says is a reminder that, while we’ve given our elected representatives agency under the Constitution to make the laws that govern us, they are the servants, and we are the masters. They work for us and not vice versa. It’s unconscionable that they use the privileged positions we’ve handed to them to engage in immoral and illegal activity, which we then pay for, even as they hide their sins from us.

It's time for a housecleaning in Congress. If what they did cost us money or constituted a crime, it’s time for us to know. Frankly, Greene’s proposal should be acted upon whether or not Republicans are foolish enough to reject Trump’s plan to have as his Attorney General a young, vigorous, aggressive, pro-active man who has himself been a victim of a hyper-politicized Department of Justice. It’s time to clean house in the government, and that includes bringing the people’s elected agents to heel.