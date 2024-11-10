November 10, 2024
Make my day and move out
Once upon a time, I heard a neighbor tell a story about their teenage son. Apparently, the young man was a bit rebellious and kept threatening to move out. One day, his dad said "make my day and move out."
Later I learned that he did move out but came back when he realized that paying rent was part of moving out.
Anyway, I learned today that a lot of our fellow Americans want out.
This is the story:
More than 50% of voters for Vice President Kamala Harris say they want to move following Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, according to a survey commissioned by StorageUnits.com.Storage Units surveyed 1,837 Harris voters on Nov. 6 to determine how many would like to relocate – and who actually plans to – and the top concerns of those who voted against Trump.Of those surveyed, 44% would like to move, but probably won't, while 5% said they will definitely move and another 5% said they probably will. Those who would like to move, but probably won't, cited personal finances, family and community ties as reasons they will stay in place.
O.K. You got it.
They hate Trump. They hated President Bush too and none left the country when he won reelection in 2004.
So what's going on? We have too many silly and crazy people among us. They've invested all of their hopes and dreams in destroying Trump and now wake up to a reality that they can't cope with.
In a normal world, such a person would seek counseling and help. In liberal land, they sit around and pretend that they are leaving us if the Evil Orange Man wins.
Please move out and stay away. The country will not miss you.
