A garbage case goes out with the garbage: Jack Smith drops his cases targeting Trump

Was there ever anything fouler, trashier, stinkier, smellier than the six or so lawfare cases directed at President Trump durin his campaign?

I'd say 'no.'

They were politicized justice of the worst sort, the Latin Americanization of U.S. politics, where the outgoing president always has to flee the country.

Now that Trump has won the election against all odds, by the wildest of coincidences, two of these dumpster fire cases, brought on from the flimsiest of charges, have been scrapped. Everyone knows they don't hold water.

According to the New York Post:

A judge Monday dismissed the charges against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 riots after Special Counsel Jack Smith threw in the towel — with the president-elect bashing the case as solely “political hijacking.” Presiding US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ​of Washington, DC, granted​ Smith’s motion filed ​earlier Monday seeking to dismiss the charges​ based on Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election and​ the precedent against indicting a sitting US president​. Smith​’s team ​also separately moved ​Monday to end its appeal of a Florida judge’s decision nixing Smith’s classified document case against Trump — once considered one of the strongest in a slew of legal indictments against the Republican. “These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless, and should never have been brought,” Trump vented on Truth Social on Monday afternoon.

Political hijacking was right.

All of these cases were coordinated by the White House, with each prosecution team making trips to that temple for instructions. The White House even seeded an operative in one of the New York offices.

They all came at the same time, as if to suggest that suddenly President Trump had turned to a life of crime -- right about when he decided to run for reelection.

They all employed flamingly partisan judges, prosecutors, and juries. Several were plagued with conflicts of interests and even flaming corruption from both the prosecutorial and judicial side. Some of the lawfarists were absolute pigs of no recognizable professionalism.

They all sought to interfere with President Trump's election run, through an artificially speeded up court calender, illegal gag orders, and court dates prohibiting travel for campaigning. That was what it was really about, wasn't it?

Trialwise, they were rigged against the defense, and denied President Trump key witnesses. The charges were invented, never used on anyone in the past, and they even changed laws in order to make those charges. In several cases, they employed massive numbers of felony charges and institute massive unprecedented fines. Trump's political opponents used the term 'felon' against him liberally in the campaign, which was part of the idea.

Once they got what they wanted in one case -- a biased jury denied all the facts -- they danced around at the word 'felon.'

Meanwhile, the mainstream media did all it could to make this descent into third-world justice appear normal, allowing the prosecution and the judges to use them as tools for that purpose, as happened with the abnormal Mar-a-Lago raid -- and everything else, actually.

It was a freak show, and no one was freakier than Jack Smith, whose legitimacy as a special counsel was absolutely not there -- his appointment was the same that as a dude off the street given that he wasn't a government employee when he was appointed to the job, which was prohibited by law.

So now Smith's decided to throw in the towel, with Democrats' claims of threat to democracy somehow going down into the dumpster fire, too.

Oh, how they had their fun, though. They danced a jig at Trump's mug shot and reveled in the prospect of putting him in jail for the rest of his life. They thrilled at the word 'felon.'

It was such a disgusting specter it actually drove support to President Trump, because the public could see that the only way to stop this corruption of justice would be to re-elect President Trump. Trump's support consolidated against his primary rivals and since not a one of them said a thing about this travesty of justice, the public concluded that they wouldn't do anything about it. The only way out was to support Trump and every outrage from this crew, every one of them, led to a bump in the polls for Trump.

Now that Smith is out, it's likely he will do all he can to escape sanction for what is undoubtedly a lot of bad behavior. Which partisan operatives was he palling around with. Did he collude with the deep state? Congress has asked him to preserve all records, but with Smith out of sight, it's hard to believe that that is what will be done. Smith seems to have wanted to get out of town, ahead of the long arm of the law, rightly applied, given the legal travesty he made himself the center of.

Now that it's over, President Trump has rightly called it 'a low point in the history of our country.'

And every last one of these other cases must meet the same fate.

Yes, President Trump should go after Smith and the entire machine surrounding him -- because if he doesn't, it will happen again. Any and all illegalities and riggings need consequences this time -- or the U.S. will become the worst of Latin America, indistinguishable, trashy, comical, and dirty.

Garbage lawfare belongs in only one place: the garbage.

