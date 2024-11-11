Leftist women look to ‘make murder-by-poison great again’ in the wake of Trump’s win

A sizable portion of the electorate finds themselves totally enamored with the cult of death—a fact which is evident to anyone with a two eyes, ears, and a brain—but the scope of their rage is widening.

Here’s the story, from an item at the New York Post yesterday:

Women online have taken to filming ghoulish murder-fantasy videos in which they romanticize lacing men’s beverages with deadly poison as a justifiable response to fears about abortion rights under a second Donald Trump presidency. [snip] Some of the women have dubbed the videos part of a ‘Make Aqua Tofana Great Again’ (‘MATGA’) movement, a nod both to President-elect Trump’s campaign slogan, ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA), and ancient killer Giulia Tofana, who has been adopted as the disturbed group’s heroine.

Below is one particularly disturbing video that’s been circulating around social media:

🚨Warning, leftist women are threatening to poison people who voted from Trump.



If you see MATGA, it stands for Make Aqua Tofana Great Again. Aqua Tofana was a poison used to kill abusive husbands in the 1600s and it’s making a comeback. pic.twitter.com/7l55Y30LVV — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) November 10, 2024

While innocent babies in the womb used to be the only object of these women’s fatal wrath, now they want to eliminate the men who would protect society from such a grievous injury. It certainly says a lot about a person when they making the literal slicing and dicing of living, preborn infants a main “political” position—I was always a bit discombobulated to see a “Roevember” yard sign from time to time—and none of it’s good or admirable. I mean, there’s no disagreement about how abortions are performed, so it seems like a more rational approach for the average leftist would be to avoid discussing that’s what they’re promoting. But again, they’re completely deranged.

Furthermore, some abortion procedures involve poisoning the child through chemical means (saline abortion or digoxin), so it’s really no stretch at all that its proponents would resort to poisoning others they view as a burden; simply kill anyone who is getting in their way of them having a “good” time. After all, when you permit the immoral killing of one faction of society, it makes the inevitable creep.

Like a baby conceived in less-than-opportune circumstances, or “at the wrong time,” so too are men who tell women that it’s not their body so it’s not their choice, and they have no right to murder an innocent person.

God bless the men risking their lives to stand for innocent life, truth, and righteousness against psychotic hordes of state-sanctioned killers.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.