Leftist government policies have created many ‘neurodivergent’ young people

Leftists like to toss around the phrase “neurodiversity” to protect from criticism things such as so-called transgenderism and other bizarre and unhealthy behaviors. This abuse of the term creates an inevitable backlash, which denies neurodiversity entirely. In fact, neurodiversity is real, and it deserves to be respected, just not in the way so many leftists demand. Even worse, much of the neurodiversity we see today results from bad, mostly leftist, government policies foisted on helpless, vulnerable children.

I believe Trump’s welcoming RFK into his bandwagon was central to his win. RFK has focused his energy on MAHA, and he’s right. We need his wisdom and counsel to allow Americans to regain healthy lives. Physical and mental health are intertwined, and years of bad governmental policy decisions, mostly driven by greed and the desire for political gain, have practically institutionalized mental disease and anguish.

Image by AI.

The last administration’s attempt to normalize the most freakish physical manifestations of this has been as cringeworthy as a K-puppet word salad. Parading the troops around in high heels, hiring kleptomaniac cross-dressers, and pretending they are competent at their jobs...in other words, the whole DEI movement has been a disaster. It needs to end.

Yet we must not go to the other extreme of marginalizing and belittling those whose demeanor is different from the “norm.” In some cases, there is genuine neurodiversity at work. In other cases, many of these manifestations result from bad policies perpetrated upon our children over many years.

We feed our children over-processed garbage. We pump them full of “vaccines” that profoundly harm their bodies. For two years, we shoved masks over their faces and their teachers’ faces and then pretended it was OK to deny them the opportunity to learn human facial cues. We instilled in them fear of play and interaction. How do we now expect normal?

We force parents to work full-time to provide for the kids and shuffle them off to often non-stimulating daycare. Our government rewards single parents who don’t have a prayer of a chance to create a healthy family life. Furthermore, we eliminate the arts and practical skills from school and de-emphasize healthy physical activity, instead sitting children in front of video games and violent television.

It is with this in mind, that I object to the denigration of “neurodiversity,” as if it’s merely a construct.

What are the origins, and how do we fix it without ostracizing citizens? It is impossible to separate the current bizarre state of some of our populace’s mental makeup from things that have been done to them. We need to cultivate empathy for rather than scorn this generation of children who are different.

While I’ve got no objection to shunning and stigmatizing the most awful of our adult creatures (the ones that belong at the bar in Star Wars), I cannot help but empathize with children who have been unwittingly taken on a confusing journey through life, fed junk food and electronic media, given 74-or-so “vaccines” that invade their bodies with foreign substances that ought not be there starting at the moment they are born, all of which can cause neurological issues. Aspergers, autism—name them what you will—they are not the kids’ fault.

It is terrifying to look at your once-normal child, suddenly no longer so, often after being given a dozen vaccinations in a day. You realize you may have caused his problems. He will never be able to interact normally. He misses social cues, is cursed with irrational panic attacks, can’t sit still or pay attention, and is smart but incapable of being an obedient “normal” kid. It takes all your energy to guide him towards a positive future, and for many, that is not an option, especially now, when so many are living hand-to-mouth due to inflationary policies.

All of it was made worse by those years of wearing masks, with his peers and teachers doing the same, further isolating him. His school hasn’t the means to help. Psychiatry, if his parents can afford it, is of little assistance. The demand to medicate him into a zombie-like docility is immense. We all know the result—every school shooting has been done by a kid on these meds.

There are thousands of these children who are, yes, being labeled under the neurodiverse rubric. Do we abandon them because they suffer? I hope RFK can stop the madness, but those kids already on the spectrum, because we did this to them, need societal understanding and active help. They cross all political spectrums. Heaven forbid we turn a cold, blind eye.