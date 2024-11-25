Kiss of Death: Liz Cheney cost Kamala Harris Pennsylvania -study

President Trump gets continuously bad press from the mainstream media. The Media Research Center reported that a record 85% of the coverage of him was negative, while his opponent Kamala Harris got 78% positive coverage. He wins elections anyway.

Liz Cheney, on the other hand, gets oodles of good press from the mainstream media. Like this from Juan Williams, writing in today's The Hill on who he'd nominate for politician of the year:

This year’s prize goes to Liz Cheney. The former congresswoman soared sky-high above politics-as-usual in Washington by taking a principled stand that cost her power, friends and the money that comes with status in the capital. Like a living Joan-of-Arc, she defiantly rejected orders from the rich and powerful to close her eyes to all wrongdoing and get in line up behind Trump.

Had enough? I thought so.

But there's more. Here's Whoopi Goldberg on The View touting Cheney as the next attorney general under a Kamala administration, stating: "Your moral core is magnificent."

On "The View," Whoopi Goldberg floats former Rep. Liz Cheney to be Attorney General under Kamala Harris.



Goldberg says she'd "feel a lot better" with Cheney "leading the FBI, the CIA."



Cheney politely responds: "We have to get Vice President Harris elected tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/ZU88sb5c2p — bryan metzger (@metzgov) November 4, 2024

Yet even with this caliber of hagiographic coverage, she loses the election for every politician she touches.

According to a recent study by Data for Progress, she was lethal for Kamala Harris when she went campaigning with her in Pennsylvania.

Breitbart News reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaigning with ousted congresswoman Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, on the presidential campaign trail may have cost her support with swing voters in Michigan and Pennsylvania, new election data reveals. The data, published by Data for Progress, asked voters in Michigan and Pennsylvania if they were more enthusiastic or less enthusiastic about Harris after she campaigned with Cheney.

Seems it wasn't friends she lost, it was voters. And the Harris campaign made a doozy of an error in traipsing around with this Typhoid Mary of lost elections.

Fact is, voters can't stand her. She began her career based on nepotism, owing to her father's position as vice president, to obtain a plum job at the State Department, where she was one of the biggest neocon warmonger policymarkers during the Bush-era nationbuilding wars on terrorism.

A creature of the swamp, she pretended to be a Republican from Wyoming based on the most tenuous of ties, conveniently changing her address to run and faking that residency's duration in order to get a cheaper fishing license as longtime residents normally get. Then she blamed clerks, not herself, for this unexpected turn of luck that just happened to benefit her. Oh, the power of political pull.

As congresswoman, she teamed up with the Democrats to impeach President Trump on phony charges regarding the Jan. 6 crowd control incident at the Capitol. She sanctimoniously lectured the public about "our democracy" and her supposed fealty to it, jumping in front of every fawning camera to do so, but fooled no one as everyone knew she had a pre-existing swamp hate for President Trump. After that, she destroyed exonerating evidence to Jan. 6 defendents, not a lick of conscience to her act.

She got thrown out by voters during the primary after that stunt, in an overwhelming two to one ratio.

Then she came out to support loopy, foolish Kamala Harris for president, anything to get Trump.

The wretched part came when the Harris campaign bought into her phony claims about being all for the Constitution, all for democracy, being oh so principled you see, which matched Harris's argument to voters. Then they invited her to campaign with them -- repelling voters enough for them to change their votes.

The Harris campaign apparently believed all the gushy press about Cheney being a heroine, and imagined that that meant she was popular, a vote-getter, someone to siphon off the rump Nikki Haley vote.

Actually, it chased more of them away. If there's one thing voters can't stand more than a phony like Kamala, it's a sanctimonious phony like Liz Cheney, grudges and corruption all around her.

What idiots these Harris campaigners were to bring her onboard. And now Cheney is getting even more gushing press, meaning, this Venus flytrap of a politician is out there for the next Democrat to bring onboard and campaign with.

By all means, we hope another one does it. Liz may be worthless to voters, but she has her uses.

Image: Twitter screen shot