Kamala Harris fumbled interview with leftist influencer so badly, he opted not to air it

Even when interviewers agree to not talk shop, Kamala Harris still can’t handle a normal conversation.

Kareem Rahma is an Egyptian immigrant who hosts a popular “internet talk show” which features a variety of guests, ranging from unknown artists to the occasional celebrity, on the New York subway system. As a profile of Rahma published at The New York Times yesterday describes the venture:

The premise of ‘Subway Takes’ is simple. Rahma, wearing a signature, oversized suit and sporty sunglasses, rides the train with a guest who offers, and then must defend, an unusual or provocative viewpoint.

Though Rahma makes it clear what his political beliefs are—he’s a Muslim and very pro-Hamas—“Subway Takes” is not a political endeavor, but Rahma received the “status symbol of the season” when he snagged an invitation to interview the Harris-Walz ticket. As you could have guessed, policy was off the table:

In three phone calls with Harris’s staff and the Democratic National Committee, he [Rahma] said, he had proposed raising the [Israel-Hamas] conflict with the vice president — perhaps at the end of the episode — but was rejected.

Apparently, the two camps had settled on the controversial “take” of people who remove their shoes off on airplanes, but Harris couldn’t even navigate that, flubbing the conversation so badly that the “take” with Tim Walz was the only interview that Rahma chose to publish. Things “didn’t go as planned” as the Times reporter Reggie Ugwu said, writing this:

What happened was a dispute over Harris’s take. Rahma said he had been told that the vice president would be taking a stand against removing one’s shoes on airplanes. When they sat down, however, Harris had surprised him with a different take: ‘Bacon is a spice.’ (Two senior campaign officials said this topic had been raised in advance. Rahma and his manager dispute this.) Rahma, who doesn’t eat pork for religious reasons, was taken aback. ‘I don’t know,’ he says, in an unpublished video recording of the interview, his voice rising to an unusually high pitch. Harris elaborates that bits of cooked bacon can be used to enhance a meal like any other seasoning. ‘Think about it, it’s pure flavor,’ she says. Rahma asks Harris if he can use beef or turkey and what kinds of dishes would benefit from bacon. He then pauses the interview and tells her that he doesn’t eat it. He asks if they can do the airplanes take instead. But, on the advice of a staffer, Harris decides to declare her love of anchovies on pizza — an alternative the campaign had floated earlier in an email. Rahma wraps the discussion one minute later.

One minute later?! Good grief.

Is she that unaware that she doesn’t know Muslims don’t eat pork? Is she just such a narcissist that it doesn’t even occur to her to actually listen to another person she’s supposed to be listening to, conflating what is supposed to be a dialogue with a monologue? Or, is she simply so vapid that there’s nothing of substance in her brain, leaving her to ramble about bacon to Muslims, and “pizza.” After watching Jill Biden emerge as a panda bear on Halloween, of all things, I’m wondering if her “pizza” talk is code for something else. (For reference: see the Podesta email dump.)

Perhaps, it’s a mix of all three.

One can only assume the interview was also full of Harris’s signature maniacal laughing.

Is this our next president? God forbid.

Image: YouTube video screen grab, edited.