Kamala Harris ends her presidential run in booming defeat… and $20 million in debt

When you look at how badly they managed their own money, think about what they would’ve done to ours.

Kamala Harris only became the official Democrat nominee on August 6th, which was just 91 days before the election—yet in that time, she managed to blow more than one billion dollars trying to get elected, and is now apparently, more than twenty million dollars in debt.

From the Politico’s California bureau chief:

Kamala Harris's campaign ended with at least $20 million in debt, per two sources familiar. Harris raised over $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) November 7, 2024

Now, the implications of what this could have meant for our nation, were she to actually triumph (by hook or by crook) on Tuesday, are staggering.

Naturally, Harris would be signing the spending bills, and from someone who doesn’t mind blowing a billion dollars on a fool’s errand, the outlook of her as the federal executive was apocalyptic. Seriously, Harris herself must know that she’s not an electable candidate when the system is honest and fair, she was merely banking on the fact that rigging elections is very doable. (We must take the opportunity to address what happened in 2020, and expose that election for what it was.) It’s not news to Harris that she’s unlikable, as she’s well aware of the fact that she never received a single delegate while running in the primary, is the second-in-command for what is arguably the least popular administration in the last century, and has to fork over cash to average people and celebrities just to garner a little bit of political support.

Here’s another thought: Maybe we ought to check personal (or off-shore) accounts. Who knows, that $20 million might just turn up.

I personally find the idea of running for office detestable—I’m introverted, too black-and-white to negotiate or compromise with leftist or RINO terrorists, and lack the “diplomacy” needed to be effective—but I also would never want to bear the very real burden of spending someone else’s hard-earned money in exactly the right way.

Clearly, Harris is the complete opposite, and had no issue with taking money from the working class (which funded at least part of her campaign) and utterly squandering it.

What’s really funny is that Kamala Harris broke fundraising records, raking in the most money ever for a presidential campaign, and she ended in debt—oh she’s a Democrat alright!

Image: YouTube video screen grab, edited.