Justin Trudeau won’t release names of sheltered Nazis because it might ‘embarrass’ Canada

According to an article published at GB News, Justin Trudeau’s government is reportedly refraining from identifying more than 900 Nazis who fled to Canada after the war, including a number of Ukrainian SS Waffen soldiers; per another item out at True North, Trudeau’s bureaucrats cited national “embarrassment” as the reasoning behind the decision.

Obviously that’s entirely disingenuous—we’re expected to believe that now these people are worried about a national embarrassment? Where has that sense of awareness been since, oh I don’t know, the entire time Trudeau has been prime minister?!

Has anyone seen how this “man” holds a hammer?

Here is Justin Trudeau embarassing himself by holding a hammer incorrectly for a photo-op



This trust fund baby has never worked a hard day of labour in his life



— The Pleb 🌍 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) April 5, 2024

What about the way he sits? How often he sobs on the national stage?

What about the time that he commissioned social media content so he could strut through an office like he was some kind of slick and talented executive?

Justin Trudeau is so queer 😂



VC: truenorthrise on Instagram pic.twitter.com/ptZibY4twU — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) November 12, 2024

(No doubt the taxpayers were on the hook for that.)

Does anyone remember what Trudeau wore when he went to Mali?

I'm thinking Trudeau's stylist team may have been watching Team America World Police while enjoying a certain recently legalized substance when they put together Justin's Mali outfit.#cdnpoli #Trudeau pic.twitter.com/IkmbhoeOn0 — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) December 23, 2018

For anyone not tracking, he’s wearing extremely pricey PELTORs, as if he’s actually a member of special forces, or has actually accomplished an admirable military career and actually served his country. Of course none of that’s true, and he’s simply cosplaying… kind of like the time he visited India:

Seriously. Trudeau charged taxpayers for these shoes.



Trudeau is dressing for the job he wants, not the job he has #TrudeauTravels #TrudeauInIndia pic.twitter.com/n4X9maqJHS — Ontario Proud (@ontarioisproud) February 23, 2018

This isn’t to insult Indian garb or traditional dress, but Trudeau isn’t Indian, so he just looks like a dork. You know one of the things I love about Trump? He doesn’t pretend to be something he’s not. He’s a billionaire, and when he showed up for his McDonald’s shift and his garbage route, he reported for duty in his signature (very expensive) suit, because that’s who he is; he didn’t dress down and try to disingenuously insinuate he’s some working class guy like the rest of us.

But back to the Nazis. Canada is clearly a haven for Hitler’s former goons (I’ll never forget the standing ovation the Canadian government gave to a Nazi veteran) so all those Kamala Harris voters looking for an escape from the “literal Nazi” Trump are going to be in for quite a shock; after Trump was officially declared the winner on election night, search engine data revealed that a number of Americans began to consider a permanent move out of the country:

As election night wore on and Vice President Kamala Harris’ path to 270 electoral votes dwindled, some Americans were contemplating a move to the Great White North, Google data shows. ‘Moving to Canada’ along with ‘immigrate to Canada’ saw a more than 5,000% spike in online searches.

Canada can have them.

As progressives like Trudeau routinely tell us, the threat of Hitlerian ideology and policy are so great that it warrants bold accusations against anyone with any national loyalties of being Nazis and fascists—but he won’t actually name names of bonafide Nazis when given the chance to expose people who actually shed blood for the Third Reich.

This man is such a goon, and the Canadian government should be embarrassed.

Hat tip: Arnold Cusmariu.

Image: YouTube video screen grab, edited.