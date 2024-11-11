In its waning days, the Biden administration continues its war against Israel

By election day, if reports are to be believed, the Harris-Biden administration knew that it would lose and knew that many Jews were abandoning Democrats because the administration’s approach to Israel in the year since October 7 frightened them. Those two facts possibly explain two things that the administration has done on the day of the election since then. (Alternately, they would have done the same thing if they were winning because no one could stop them.)

On November 5, without fanfare, the Harris-Biden administration waived terrorism sanctions on the Fatah government (aka the West Bank). The Free Beacon broke this story, which hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves:

Just before Tuesday’s presidential election, the Biden-Harris administration quietly waived mandatory terrorism sanctions on the embattled Palestinian government—even as it determined that the government’s leaders are paying imprisoned terrorists and fomenting violence in breach of U.S. law. The State Department, in a non-public notice to Congress, determined that the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) are not complying with agreements to curb terrorism against Israel and end the “pay-to-slay” program, which rewards imprisoned terrorists for committing acts of violence. Those violations should trigger American sanctions, barring members of the Palestinian government from obtaining U.S. visas. The Biden-Harris administration nonetheless used its executive power to waive the sanctions.

According to a State Department, which has been letting its once politely hidden antisemitic freak flag fly since Obama first entered office, the purpose of allowing the “Palestinian Authority” to go on fomenting terrorism was to be “consistent with the U.S. government’s expressed willingness to partner with the PLO and PA leadership.” Keep in mind that the West Bank has been unwavering in its desire, along with Hamas, to clear out Israel’s Jewish population “from the river to the sea,” which means to make the State of Israel vanish in a welter of blood.

But that’s not enough for an administration that is no longer constrained by trying to win the Jewish vote. World Israel News reports that, on the Friday following the election, the administration warned Israel that, unless it followed the Biden administration’s war plans against Hamas (i.e., effectively surrender), the administration would place it under an arms embargo:

On Friday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with his new Israeli counterpart, Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud), who last week replaced Yoav Gallant (Likud). The call marked the first conversation between the two since Katz became Defense Minister. According to Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, during the phone call, Austin Austin “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and support for its right to defend itself,” while emphasizing to the Israeli defense minister the administration’s demand that Israel work “to improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.” According to a report by Channel 12, however, Austin warned that the administration would restrict the transfer of military equipment to Israel, should it fail to implement the policy changes listed in a memo from the Biden administration last month.

Keep in mind that the “dire humanitarian conditions” have almost nothing to do with Israel and everything to do with three things: (1) Hamas uses civilians as human shields for weapons and troops; (2) Hamas steals supplies from civilians; and (3) Hamas lies about what’s going on in Gaza.

Obama may be ghosting Kamala (which, I must admit, amuses me tremendously), but the reality is that it’s his anti-Israel animus that still sets the tone in the White House and the State Department.

It’s sickening, but it also makes me think of Genesis 12:13, when God spoke to Abraham about the Jews becoming a people chosen to bring ethical monotheism to the world: “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”

One of the reasons for the Democrat party’s downfall in this election was the sense of revulsion that Americans felt when they saw the Democrat party bow down before the Hamas altar. The Democrats, from the discrete, two-faced White House crew down to the screaming lunatics on the Ivy League campuses, cursed Israel and, in doing so, seem to have started well down the road to cursing themselves.

Image: An anti-Israel protest in the West Bank. YouTube screen grab.