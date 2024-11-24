If you want to see a ‘rape culture,’ look to the illegal aliens flooding America

Do you remember how, in the first decade and more of the 21st century, we were flooded with stories about American colleges and universities being hotbeds of “rape culture”? We were told that 1 in 5 young women at college were certain to be raped, especially by toxic white, middle-class men. Even Joe Biden parroted that number. It was, of course, false. However, there is a real rape culture in America, and it’s one that the Democrats don’t want to speak about: lately, illegal aliens are seemly arrested daily for raping young women and children.

The highest profile recent rape, of course, was that of Laken Riley, whose rapist and murderer was just sentenced to life in prison rather than to the death he so richly deserved. However, he is certainly not the only one—and in many cases, as you can see from this collection of tweets, the alleged or convicted rapist was a known offender:

The town of Herndon, VA was shaken this week when a woman was r*ped on a popular trail by an illegal with a history of s*x crimes



The police chief said it’s the only stranger rape in the town in her more than 12 years on the job and added “what is disturbing is the number of… pic.twitter.com/wh23rtKYQl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2024

Sexually Assaulted By Migrants



Girl is walking down the road, an illegal migrant put his arm around her neck and drug her into a house where multiple illegals sexually assaulted her



“More guys have come in, two of them have held me down and they've all just took it in turns”… pic.twitter.com/1i3OYgt6Y6 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 10, 2024

There's a large portion of this country that wants more illegals in our country. Vote accordingly...



"An illegal immigrant was allegedly caught in the act while trying to rape a Florida woman — who had raised the alarm by calling 911 and pretending to order pizza, according… pic.twitter.com/ujd1Z7s1d6 — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) October 28, 2024

Sickening: An Illegal Alien Allegedly Raped a 14-Year-Old Girl in Colorado https://t.co/rWPfRR5aNk — Michael J. Fell (@MichaelJFell) November 24, 2024

Federal immigration officials arrest 3 child rape suspects in Mass. | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/sDhFzn1Ga7 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) November 21, 2024

The above tweets are from one minute of searching on X. I could do this for hours and come up with hundreds of stories.

When he was running for president for the first time, Trump famously said,

When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.

Trump won because people understood that he was correct. Voters didn’t (and still don’t) care that many of the people entering the U.S. aren’t criminals. What they care about is those who are.

Every single one of these illegal alien criminals is a crime that wouldn’t and shouldn’t have happened but for our government’s lawless immigration policies. Every person robbed, raped, or murdered in the last four years by an illegal alien is a victim, not just of that alien, but of our government—of Biden, Mayorkas, Obama, and all the other famous and faceless people pushing the lawlessness that broke America’s sovereign border.

If you want a rape culture, this is it. It’s disgraceful, and I am pretty certain that if the RINOS again act to block Trump’s efforts as they did in the first two years of his first term, they will feel the people’s wrath. (I say RINOS because it’s inevitable that the Democrats, despite claiming to be the political party that acts for women and children, will do everything they can to keep illegal aliens flooding out of the world’s slums and prisons and into America. It’s the RINOS who will cast the deciding votes on immigration issues in the next two years.)

