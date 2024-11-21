If leftist women want ‘a better quality of life,’ Europe won’t provide it

Ever since the Dobbs decision, the media and other Democrats said that millions of women would die because they wouldn’t have unlimited access to abortion. Instead of calling it abortion, they called it “reproductive rights.”

Now we get an article saying that women are looking to move to Europe to get a better quality of life because of the anxiety-inducing political landscape in the U.S.

Women are seeking a better quality of life While lots of the women are ready for a grand adventure, many are looking to move to a country that aligns more with their values, ranging from the universal health care found in every European country to fleeing the anxiety-inducing political landscape in the U.S. This year, 77% American adults say the future of the U.S. is the most significant source of stress in their lives, followed by the economy and 2024 presidential election, according to a survey by the American Psychological Association.

Throughout Europe, there are limits on abortion, so where are the deaths, and why aren’t media outlets, liberals, and women protesting over there? Why would women want to move there if reproductive rights and unlimited abortion are the issues that cause anxiety?

Another thing that the media and other Democrats complain loudly about is that Republicans want to limit “gender-affirming” surgery and puberty-blockers for minors and believe parents must be involved in the decision.

In Europe, they are restricting trans operations because medical professionals say they are dangerous. I thought Democrats cared about science.

European Countries Restrict Trans Health Care for Minors Citing insufficient research, European health bodies from Sweden to France are taking a more conservative approach to gender-affirming care for minors. Chase, a transgender teenager who identifies as non-binary, has been trying to access gender-affirming health care in the United Kingdom since the age of 13. Three years later, the wait continues. The U.K. is not the only European country that is rethinking how to approach gender-affirming care for minors. Several countries, including traditionally more progressive nations like Sweden and Norway, are changing guidelines at least in part due to questions from some doctors about the risks of such procedures.

The media and other Democrats also advocate for men competing in women’s sports, but the World Athletics Council has enough common sense to severely restrict men destroying women’s sports.

Transgender track and field athletes can’t compete in women’s international events World Athletics Council, the governing body for international track and field, will bar transgender women athletes from elite competitions for women.

Then Democrats essentially want open borders in the U.S., whereas the rest of the countries in the world have limits. Those of us who want secure borders are called xenophobes and racists. A country with no borders will destroy itself.

Open borders in the modern world As of 2022, none of the countries in the world officially have open borders. While a few countries have open border agreements with a select few other countries (Europe‘s Schengen nations being the most prominent example), the majority of nations opt instead for border policies that place at least a few additional limitations on individuals’ ability to enter or exit the country. These restrictions are typically intended to safeguard national security or preserve business ecosystems.

So if women and other Democrats want to reduce political anxiety, they should adopt commonsense policies instead of radical policies that are out of step with Europe and the World.