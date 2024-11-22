Hey, Jaguar! Volvo and Bud Light put out stunningly anti-woke ads

The trend is your friend. And if there's any question that Jaguar's wretched wokester makeover, complete with a creepy new ad failed to read the room, note that right now, the edgiest, hippest new ads for products are ... from Volvo, and Bud Light. One is unabashedly promoting classic family values. The other is mocking wokery, and made me laugh out loud.

Take a gander:

Volvo posted a 3 min and 46 second ad on Instagram, shot by Hoyte Van Hoytema, the cinematographer of Interstellar and Oppenheimer.



It goes against every single rule you can think about as a social lead. Length. Format. Over-produced.



Every comment under the ad said it… pic.twitter.com/wkmghuP4ye — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) November 21, 2024

Bud Light has released a commercial mocking the woke culture…



Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JqPI2qJt3U — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 21, 2024

Volvo is a nice car that has always been known for its safety features. Tying the car (which is shown driving around) to family values, responsibility, love, and fearlessly facing the future, is a perfect match, and bound to bring in buyers.

Bud Light, which has a major cleanup job following its Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, obviously has a new ad team -- and they'd like to show their viewers that no, they're not woke anymore, they're people just like their customers, normal as can be amid a sea of weirdo fashion-trendy screaming.

Both ads are bound to raise the image of their products with their audiences and with it, their potential to become customers.

That's the trend right now, just as non-woke movies seem to be making something of a comeback among those quarters that would like to make money.

What it highlights is that the Jaguar ad:

... is hopelessly out of touch.

And it didn't have to be that way -- actually, they could have credibly and effectively done the opposite.

These observations from what appears to be a professional ad man on Twitter really drive home that woke is out, and classic is now in:

5: There is no better time for a classic brand to differentiate itself from the automotive market by doubling down on its unbroken history of classic styling, premium quality, and local manufacturing... Especially since it is the only thing this brand has left. — Isaac TRexArms (@IsaacBotkin) November 20, 2024

Had they gone the opposite path than the one they did, they'd be riding the crest of a trend. Instead, they embraced 'woke' and the results speak for themselves.

British BREXIT political leader Nigel Farage, who's also on the rise in grossly wokester Britain, has with a stock trading background, and he stated what he thought was in the wind for the wokester at Jag, too:

Mark my words, Jaguar will go bust. pic.twitter.com/DP5zUL0Y7B — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 20, 2024

No kidding.

