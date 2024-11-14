From canceling Christmas to murdering family members, the Democrats are not coping with Trump’s win very well

In the wake of President Trump’s smashing victory over Kamala Harris, we’ve seen countless leftist meltdowns, many of which were comedic gold; but they’ve also erupted in spiteful hostility, and even murder.

First up, white “liberal writer” Andrea Tate of Huffington Post, who penned an essay for the outlet in which she detailed her growing resentment for her husband… all because he voted for Trump, then had the audacity to make a social media post that read, “God Bless America. God bless #45, 47.” The horror.

“How could a Latino vote for Trump?” Tate wondered. Well, apparently quite easily; Trump “broke a record with Latino voters” and earned a “highest-ever”percentage of the Latino vote. Andrea, I know this is probably hard for you to understand with your white savior complex mentality, but people are individuals, not groupthink cattle divided by skin color like your party implies, and many of them can in fact think for themselves, Latinos included. And, American Latinos also want their dollar to be worth something, they too want safe streets and communities and a good education system, and like every other American, Latinos want to achieve prosperity, which cannot be done under big government Democrat rule.

Here’s what else she wrote:

Later that night, I briefly glanced at my husband and found myself not wanting to look into the eyes I love. I hated this divide. I wanted to touch his forearms and feel our connection, but I also felt an urge to punish him and deny him my touch.

Oh, and she is cancelling Christmas because she cannot stand to be “celebrating the birth of Jesus” with people who would ever vote to protect babies in the womb knitted together by the Father. Lady, I think you might be the lukewarm water Jesus spits out (Revelation) , the practicer of lawlessness He commands to depart (Matthew).

They’re vindictive and awful little brats aren’t they? What’s really ironic, is the attractive traits and characteristics that Tate lists are no doubt because he’s conservative. He’s a “strong” and “good man” who would give of himself to others sacrificially—these are not traits of leftists. If she wants a Kamala Harris voter, she’s going to get someone like Doug Emhoff, a philandering, abusive man who uses women for sex before pressuring them into abortion to avoid responsibility and accountability for his actions.

But hey, at least Andrea Tate is holding it together a little better than some of her fellow Democrat comrades.

Many of you may have already heard about the rabid anti-Trump Minnesota dad who shot his ex-partner and two precious sons, but there’s been another one, via a report at the New York Post:

Wife of prominent trans writer hacked father to death with ice ax after Trump’s election night victory: cops Burke had been upset about the election and knew Trump would handily beat Vice President Kamala Harris when she allegedly snapped — apparently when her father, Timothy Burke, refused to turn off the lights. She then went upstairs, grabbed an ice ‘pickax,’ tripped her father, choked and bit him on the floor, and struck him repeatedly with the blunt and sharp ends of the tool, police said.

Vice reported today that the number of LGBTQ “crisis hotline” calls have spiked a whopping 700% since Trump’s victory—how often have we seen in-crisis “trans” people acting out in homicidal rages? Too many to count.

These people are deranged, having been whipped up into states of hysteria by a Democrat media and Democrat politicians, and they’re growing more violent. Earlier this week, I wrote a blog on a viral movement spreading across the leftist side of social media, encouraging women to lethally poison Trump-voting men.

Is it any surprise that mentally ill people are drawn to the party that affirms their delusions and paranoia? Hardly.

