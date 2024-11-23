Disney's Snow White, Rachel Zegler, who wished the worst to Trump supporters, has got to go

Attention, Disney: Your Snow White lead actress, Rachel Zegler, has got to go.

Now.

She’s gone beyond the Pale, and there’s no turning back.



Here’s why. Last week, she took to Instagram with a series of posts about Trump and Trump’s supporters. She echoed some left-wing bimbo’s comment that she wished on Trump and his supporters that we never find peace.

According to Fox News, here's what she wrote:

"I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in," Zegler wrote. "Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. Leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn't want. Leaning us towards a world that is fearful." She also said the country had a "deep sickness" and it was "terrifying" how many people backed Trump's vision for the country. Trump trounced Harris in the Electoral College, sweeping all battleground states, and he's on track to win the national popular vote as well. Zegler also wrote, "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," and she called on her supporters to abandon X, the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. "F---Donald Trump," she added.

I can’t think of a worse fate than being barred from finding peace. So, thanks, Rachel.



After being lambasted by many famous and not-famous Trump supporters, keynoted by Megyn Kelly (Megyn Says ‘Young and Dumb’ Rachel Zegler Has a Lot to Learn After Apologizing for Derogatory Trump Post – Megyn Kelly), for her insensitive (but clearly sincere, from her perspective) attack posts on Instagram, this week she came out with a totally lame and blatantly insincere apology. These are almost never “real” apologies, as I wrote here on American Thinker a few years ago (The Apology-Gotcha Game - American Thinker).



As a grandparent, I’ve been more than just glad to share with my grandchildren many of the joys Disney brought me as a child, back before political correctness became a “thing.” But Disney’s lost its way, as evidenced by the fact that Zegler hasn’t been removed from the role of Snow White because of the many hostile, and purely sexist things she said about her role – especially trashing the original Snow White, Disney’s first animated feature film. Why they didn’t just recast her and reshoot the scenes she appeared in, I don’t know.



But I know this.



Disney: If Rachel Zegler’s in the film, it will be a cold day in, well, Las Vegas in August (the closest I could come to where that classic statement really went) before I take my granddaughters to see the live-action Snow White. Nor will I buy them DVD copies of this film. And I will encourage my sons and daughters-in-law to cancel their membership to Disney’s streaming service, and to take their kids to Universal Theme Park instead of Disney World next summer when they go to Florida. I’m talking “scorched earth,” take-no-prisoners response to Rachel Zegler and her hateful comments, and to Disney’s continued defense of her, manifested by keeping her in that yet-to-be-released movie.



And I guarantee that I’m not alone. Zegler wished hostility and hatefulness on every single person who voted for Trump. Do you really think they will accept this liberal bimbo’s non-apology apology and patronize her movie? I don’t think so – and if you’re honest, Disney – so do you.



Ned Barnett is a lifelong conservative, and – until they went woke – a lifelong Disney fan. Today, not so much. When he's not writing his own books – 40 books published to date, with one more scheduled to come out in January – he is helping conservatives write content that will help them advance their belief in conservative values, from campaign books needed by candidates or causes to help win elections, or for individuals who want their voices heard.

