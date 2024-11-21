Deport this illegal alien -- now

U.S. immigration laws should be applied as fairly as possible. That includes deporting illegal aliens, and Prince Harry may be one if he lied (which seems feasible given the revelations in his book Spare) about his drug use on his visa application.

The disgraced duke is married to a conniving and manipulative U.S. citizen, who, as a tacit supporter of Kamala, irresponsibly spouts accusations about racism and sexism when things don’t go her way. Despite their unholy matrimony, Harry can still be deported.

A Heritage Foundation lawsuit to make Harry’s visa documents public could eventuate his deportation. However, a judge ruled that the documents should be kept private, saying “the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the Duke's immigration records.”

Um, tell that to the multitudes of otherwise “legal” immigrants who have settled here, and their disrupted families, who have been deported because of their past drug offenses.

Dare to tell every MAGA patriot who believes in “America First, Always,” that they don’t have a “strong interest” in ensuring illegal aliens, even those with pompous accents that grate, are properly and promptly deported.

The Biden administration has protected the royal traitor, but now there’s a new DHS sheriff in town. Per Neil Gardiner, Director of Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, the new Homeland Security secretary could, “order a review of Harry’s immigration application.”

President Trump could also order this. It’s not inevitable, but it’s not ineffable, either. Indeed, president Trump hinted that Harry could be deported if his drug use was not declared on his visa application.

While it could become a bit of a sticky wicket if King Charles III seeks to curry favor for his son (or just prevent him from returning to jolly old England), many legal experts agree that Trump has the power to deport the duke. There’s a lot on his plate, but this is not trivial -- part of applying immigration laws fairly includes the equal treatment of immigrants who face drug charges. It seems draconian to them, so, pending changes to the system, they should at least have confidence that our current immigration laws are enforced without regard to royal status. A status that is actually now somewhat dubious as Harry has alienated much of the monarchy. He’s royal, all right -- a royal pain in the neck.

Even President Trump has not taken kindly to Harry’s royal disloyalty, saying he wouldn’t protect Harry because he “betrayed the Queen,” adding, "That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

Well now it is down to Trump. Harry can see the writing on the wall, perhaps that’s the motivation behind his purchase of a home in Europe. He’s very unpopular in the U.K, approaching levels as low as Prince Andrew, so there’s speculation he chose Portugal. Good! Perhaps he can help plan the next Invictus Games -- he’s not totally irredeemable -- from the Algarve.

As we protect America by closing our borders and deporting illegal aliens (and immigrants who have committed drug offenses long ago) restoring faith in our immigration system partially requires ditching the uncharming prince if he lied about his drug usage. It will be a bonus if Meghan follows in tow.

