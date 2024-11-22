Denver mayor vows a ‘Tiananmen Square moment’ if deportations of illegal criminal occupants begin

It’s safe to say that mayor Denver, Colorado, Mike Johnston, doesn’t understand history at all—during an interview last week he vowed that if President Trump’s administration began to deport the millions of criminal aliens who have swarmed into the states, particularly those over the last few years, he would initiate a “Tiananmen Square moment” to resist the enforcement of law and order.

Left of woke Mayor @MikeJohnstonCO saying that Denver residents and Denver Police will relive "the Tiananmen Square moment" and resist mass deportation. Mike Johnston is a delusional nutjob.https://t.co/OsBs25Rdz1 pic.twitter.com/GnvO6RIg2r — Pathofmostresistance (@Pathofmostresi1) November 21, 2024

I just had an idea: How about we simply round the illegals up, ship them all to this “Highland” neighborhood where these progressive, upper crust stay-at-home-moms live—this is one of the most expensive zip codes in the Denver metropolitan area—and see how long this little resistance lasts? Maybe we let them camp on Johnston’s property for a while? Or, better yet, jam them into his home until he inevitably concedes?

Seems like that might be the solution to getting everyone on the same page… at which point the deportations can commence unobstructed.

I’m often confounded by people on the left, because with so many things it’s a “I don’t get what you don’t get” dynamic—the protesters at Tiananmen Square were making a stand against communism, fighting for the democratic values seen across the West, and how that is in any way analogous to what Johnston proposes, obstructing a democratically-elected executive from carrying out the mandate he was given by a majority of voters, is beyond me.

Here are some real “Tiananmen Square moments” that Americans have experienced in recent memory: Randy Weaver at Ruby Ridge, the Amish and all the criminal farm raids by federal agents, Cliven Bundy and his supporters, Texas’s John Joe Gray, and too many others to list. And, the only reason any of them made it out alive (not all did), is because American citizens’ right to keep and bear arms is recognized by our federal charter—something our Chinese brethren in 1989 tragically lacked.

It would have made more sense and been more consistent with Johnston’s ideology had he threatened a “Tiananmen Square moment” if he implied he’d be the one behind the tank or the gun, rolling over and mowing down those fighting for a nation where citizens and their best interests matter; he could have threatened organ harvesting and firing squads for good measure too.

Image: YouTube video screen grab, unedited.