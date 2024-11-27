Denver bluffs; Trump will call it

With Donald Trump soon to be back in office, and Tom Homan in charge of border enforcement, Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) are screaming like stuck pigs. Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities like New York and other places of self-proclaimed virtue and confederate-like nullification of federal law, other governors have pitched in. As a result, blue state governors and mayors have learned, at warp speed, what it’s like to be a border city or state, and they’re not liking it.

Some have even begun to question Harris/Biden immigration policy, while simultaneously demanding federal funds to handle the billions it costs to support millions with no useful skills who can’t speak English. Educating their children isn’t exactly petty cash either.

But now that Donald Trump is back, the same self-imagined elite are puffing up their sunken chests, stamping their dainty feet and threatening Trump and anyone else who might dare remove the very illegals depleting their treasuries, brutalizing their citizens and overwhelming their hospitals, schools, housing and services. People like Denver’s mayor:

Graphic: X Screenshot

In an interview with local media outlet Denverite last Friday, Michael Johnston, the mayor of Denver, Colorado, took his pledge of protection much further. Not only are we “gonna continue to be a welcoming, open, big-hearted city that’s gonna stand by our values,” he said, but “more than us having DPD stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there.“ “It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right? You’d have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them,” Johnston added.

The invaluable C.S. Lewis said it well:

We make men without chests and expect of them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst. We castrate and bid the geldings be fruitful.

Let’s consider this from the perspective of the Denver Police Johnston expects to do his illegal bidding. Federal law is supreme. The federal government cannot demand local police enforce federal law, but they deputize locals to do just that every day. Many serve on joint task forces relating to drugs and other crimes, and very soon, there will be immigration task forces.

Graphic: X Screenshot

So what? What can the feds do if locals refuse to cooperate? Not a lot then and there, but if they obstruct federal officers, or conspire to help illegals, that’s a very different matter. The relevant statute is U.S.C. 1324—Bringing in and harboring certain aliens. I’ll be skipping quite a bit so take the link to read the entire statute.

(A)Any person who…knowing that a person is an alien, brings to or attempts to bring to the United States in any manner whatsoever… …attempts to move or moves illegals… “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place…” “…encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States…” “…engages in any conspiracy to commit any of the preceding acts, or…aids or abets the commission of any of the preceding acts…”

All of which are federal felonies with fines and up to ten years in jail, all of which D/s/c politicians are threatening to commit. And there are specific federal laws relating to obstructing or assaulting federal officers, all felonies. The Trump DOJ will enforce them. If a hundred citizens are obstructing them, they don’t have to arrest them then. They can photograph everyone and catch them later. And they won’t be staging the kinds of arrests that can be obstructed that way.

We can be sure Trump, if necessary, will use federal troops to quell them, and the politicians behind them will be arrested. Most Americans will be glad to see the politicians depriving them of jobs and benefits get what’s coming to them.

Police officers are sworn to obey the law—all laws. Ordered to violate federal law by grandstanding politicians, they’re on firm legal ground refusing, and most cops, particularly sheriff’s deputies, will be more than happy to get illegals, particularly criminal illegals, out of their communities, overtly or covertly if necessary.

Presidents have wide latitude over federal funding through their executive authority, and it’s possible with both houses of Congress in Republican hands legislation mandating revocation of all federal funds, other than for emergencies, will be done for sanctuary cities and any entity obstructing immigration law.

Sanctuary cities exist only because until January 20, 2025, they’ve been protected by D/s/cs and weak Republicans. Men with chests are back, and seeing the self-imagined elite finally face the consequences of their hatred for Normal Americans is going to be satisfying.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.