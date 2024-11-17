Democrats will continue to obstruct

Donald Trump is having such a grand time selecting the people for his administration, while the Democrats are tearing out their hair at each new pick, especially two of the most recent ones: Matt Gaetz and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

And even though Trump won the election fair and square, Democrats in their usual obstructionist and hateful ways will do as much as they can to stop his appointments and his new policies.

With Democrat members of Congress, state attorneys general and a few governors, no one wants to be left out of the war.

Just what are the people in Congress trying to do to sabotage his appointments or make his actions more difficult?

Some of their claims are not surprising:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is already telling allies how he is preparing to lead the resistance to Trump, Axios's Hans Nichols reported. ‘We as Democrats have to roll up our sleeves and get into defense and protection mode,’ Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) told Axios.

Some people are projecting that Trump will damage communities:

[Rep. Delia] Ramirez said the conversations center on figuring out ‘what are the things [where] we have any powers to protect the communities that we know will be most harmed as a result of a Donald Trump election.’

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) confirmed to Axios ‘there are conversations that are taking place where people are trying to figure out if there are some steps that can be taken that can reduce the damage.’

Harm? Damage? They are still on the fascist track against Trump, in order to justify their cynical and angry attitudes.

I have to admit, though, that when they step into the land of the absurd, it’s hard for me to take them seriously:

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), Jayapal's likely successor as CPC chair, said lawmakers want to ensure those funds ‘start creating jobs before Trump finds some way to just send that money to his friends.’

It sounds like Rep. Casar believes that Trump is not only benefiting his millionaire and billionaire friends with tax breaks, but is prepared to send them funds intended to be used for job creation. Seriously?

And the media are alarmed that Trump will be authorizing mass deportations, even though his initial focus will be on criminals and those who already have ignored their deportation orders.

Some governors want to get into the act, too, in attacking Trump’s efforts:

California Governor Gavin Newsom called last week for a special legislative session to get a jump on the work of making laws ‘Trump-proof’ in the nation’s most populous state.

The Democratic governors of Colorado and Illinois announced a nationwide effort Wednesday that they’re calling Governors Safeguarding Democracy.

To be fair, some governors are actually making reasonable statements in response to the steps that Trump might take:

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore noted that his state, which neighbors the nation’s capital, and the federal government are ‘deeply intertwined’ — and that the federal government is his state’s biggest employer. ‘We are ready to push back on this new White House, when necessary,’ Moore said at a Cabinet meeting Friday. ‘But where we can find common ground, we will.’ Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a co-chair of the Harris campaign, said in a statement Wednesday that she hopes Trump ‘leads by trying to unite people, including those who did not vote for him or do not support him.’ ‘As we move forward, let’s remember that we are a nation of good, kind people that have more in common with each other than not,’ she said. ‘Finally, let’s root for the success of the new administration and keep working together to get things done.’ Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement he will ‘never back down from standing up for the freedoms I was elected to protect.’ But he also said that ‘now that this election is over, it is time to govern – to work together, to compromise, and to get stuff done.’

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky, had some encouraging words for the future, too:

“I think the concept of common ground and common sense is what this country is looking for,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday on CNN.

‘What it suggests is that people are looking for a better life,’ Beshear said, ‘and these elections have to be focused on convincing voters that that’s what we’re focused on, too — that we’re going to spend 90% of our time on the issues that matter most to you, that are probably the least political issues that are out there, but the ones that impact people every single day.’

Although some of these governors’ comments were self-serving and even more likely, insincere, they also suggested that they just might be reconsidering their stances.

First, their comments indicate that they recognize what the people were telling them from the election results about their needs for the future. Dealing with the economy, immigration, inflation was foremost in their minds, and the governors seemed to understand that fact.

Second, they can put all their energies into being “The Resistance,” and they can continue to attack the Right; I think it will take a long while for them to consider collaborating with the Trump administration.

Third, the positions they take may indicate whether they are still mired in radical Leftism, or if they finally realize that radical Leftism will not be a path to success.

What will they try to do next?

Image: Pixabay, via Pexels // CCO public domain