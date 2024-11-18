Democrats openly cheating in Pennsylvania, will anyone stop them?

Democrats, as is clearly being illustrated in Pennsylvania, do not care about the rule of law. They do not care about court orders. And they sure as hell don’t care about the will of the people. Far from wanting to save our democracy, they fervently wish to subvert it. Anarcho-tyranny is fine with them as long as the anarchy serves their interests, and they are the tyrants. This is why they have openly admitted to counting disqualified ballots despite the fact that doing so contravenes state law, court order, and the will of the majority of the state’s voters.

Where is the outrage? Where is the national media? Where are the headlines such as “Democrats breaking the law” or “Democrats ignore court order” or “Pennsylvania Democrats spit in the face of voters?” Just kidding, no one expects the mainstream media to report the truth anymore. I certainly don’t. (But I quit believing in Santa Claus many years ago, shortly after I lost my faith in unicorns.)

Republicans typically do not willfully break election laws and ignore court orders. If they do, they certainly do not openly brag about it. But, sadly, playing by the rules is a recipe for losing when the other side does whatever the hell it wants, and no one holds them accountable. One might say that voters held them accountable this go around—at the ballot box, in the polling station, or via the mail. Perhaps, but what about after the fact? What about now?

Even the legacy media has called the election for Republicans. CNN, The New York Times, The Associated Press, and all the other usual suspects have said it is over, Republicans have taken the White House, the Senate, and even the House of Representatives.

But, to Democrats, it is never over. Not. Bleeping. Ever. So help them God , “The thing.”

The majority of Republicans must either wake up and grow a pair, or acknowledge that they, too, are more than comfortable with the status quo. Voters be damned.

Image generated by AI.