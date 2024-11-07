Democrats no longer yelling about ‘joy’

Irony, sweet irony: Minnesota, Peanut the squirrel, and The View all accidentally helped to hand Trump a landslide victory. Minnesota for lending Tampon Timmy Walz to Harris as her vice presidential nominee, a female version of the vacuous Cackler on a clearly unbalanced ticket. Peanut was martyred by government agents, who entered a private home and abducted the adorable rodent, subsequently murdering him to see if he had rabies. He didn’t, though that’s not much solace for him. And The View for inviting Harris on and lobbing her softballs...which she was still preposterously unable to handle. When Sunny Hostin asked her, “Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” she stammered, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.” So here’s to you, Minnesota, Peanut, and ladies of The View.

Speaking of The View, Sunny Hostin actually stated, “It [Trump’s win] had nothing to do with policy. I think this was a referendum on cultural resentment in this country.” It had everything to do with policy and nothing to do with cultural resentment, Sunny. “Cultural resentment” in America doesn’t cause inflation to skyrocket or foreign wars to break out. But if Democrats like her keep believing that palpable nonsense, they won’t be winning a presidential election anytime soon. So keep it up, Sunny!

Then there is Whoopi Goldberg, who averred of Trump: “I’m still not going to say his name.” Ironically, Whoopi and Sunny and Joy seemed extremely glum. For there is no joy in Washington. Flighty Harris has struck out! Don’t Say “gay,” Democrats? They’re not saying “joy!” anymore, at least.

Gen Z, too, deserves credit...for voting for Trump in higher numbers than historically typical for a Republican. Despite all the propaganda they are exposed to in school and in the media, something in them said: “This is BS! We need a change!”

What a truly remarkable victory this was. Talk about a phoenix rising from the ashes! Victory despite the unprecedented lawfare, the impeachments, the indictments, the incessant lies and smears, and the assassination attempts. Trump changed the Republican Party, woke it up, and gave it backbone. Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. left the Democrat party because it left them...and then attacked them, too. Elon Musk morphed from left to right because he is sane, and today’s Democrat party demonstrably is not. Hispanics and black males came over to Trump in droves, the latter because they are tired of residing on the Democrats’ plantation. The Democrat party is now the party of insolated, elitist snobs who never tire of telling others what to do and how to think. The Republican party is the party of the middle class, the working man, patriots, and believers.

Who would’ve thought calling roughly half the electorate of a nation “clingers,” “deplorables,” “Nazis,” “fascists,” and “garbage” wouldn’t convince them to vote for you? Inexplicable.

So this one’s for the dogs and cats — and people — of Springfield Ohio. It’s for Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon, murdered by government home invasion. It’s for Roger Stone. It’s for the many prisoners of Jan. 6, some still held without charge, some for “parading.”

There is stolen valor. (Ask Tim Walz.) There is stolen money. There are stolen elections. And there are stolen lives, like Peanut’s and Fred’s.

And then there is stolen freedom, stolen hope, a stolen future.

Thank God these last did not happen, at least not yet. But we must be ever vigilant. Evil never sleeps, never rests, never pauses. Neither do tyrants, would-be or otherwise.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.