Democrats and the media campaign against Trump’s cabinet picks by attaching the ‘compromised’ label

No matter who President Trump picks, the media and other Democrats seek to trash and besmirch their character and name. If they succeed in taking down one, they just move on to the next target. Trump is obviously (personally and painfully) aware that Democrats are the party of personal destruction.

Here’s the latest, from a report at Breitbart detailing Tammy Duckworth’s professional opinion on Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as the Director of National Intelligence:

Duckworth: Tulsi Gabbard Is ‘Compromised’ — ‘She Will Not Have America’s Best Interests at Heart’ Duckworth said, ‘Well, I think she’s compromised. I think by going to Syria and basically um, backing you know, a brutal dictator there. I mean Russian controlled media called her a Russian asset. So I do think that we have a real deep concern whether or not she’s a compromised person.’

Funny, I didn’t hear Duckworth go on television to complain about the time Barack Obama drew a “red line” on Assad and did nothing about it.

We didn’t hear any complaints about Obama or John Kerry being a “Putin puppet” when they appeased Russia on Syria:

To Assuage Russia, Obama Administration Backed Off Syria Chemical Weapons Plan The campaign to punish Assad for attacking his people with chlorine bombs took a back seat to Kerry’s diplomacy with Moscow[.]

Obama also appeased Russia by reneging on America’s word to put up missile shields in Poland and the Czech Republic… and again, no complaints from Democrats like Duckworth that he was a Russian asset:

Barack Obama has abandoned the controversial Pentagon plan to build a missile defence system in Europe that had long soured relations with Russia.

And no complaints that Obama was a Putin puppet when he declined to arm Ukraine when Russia invaded:

By not arming Ukraine for now, Obama underscores ‘diplomacy first’ strategy President Obama made it clear Monday he is not ready to provide lethal weaponry to Ukraine – and in so doing he recommitted to the ‘diplomacy as long as it has a chance’ foundation of his national security policy.

It is no wonder that Putin attacked during the Obama and Biden years but not during Trump’s.

There were no complaints by the media and other Democrats when Obama and Biden continually funded Iran and the terrorists. That certainly was not in America’s interest.

And I didn’t see any outrage over the fact that Biden and Hillary were compromised when they went around taking kickbacks for their families.

Basically, the media and other Democrats have had the goal to destroy Trump for nine years. They clearly don’t care about the best interest of America, and that couldn’t be more obvious.

