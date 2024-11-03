Celebrities and musicians: could you just shut up, please?

Many years ago, I was watching Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show. A young Tom Selleck, riding the high of Magnum PI, was on. It was a collegial and funny interview, and Carson eventually asked Selleck his view on a political question of the day. Selleck replied his job was pretending to be other people as well as he could. He owed the public his best efforts at that alone. He couldn’t imagine why anyone would want his—an actor’s--opinion on politics.

I’ve since bought a DVD of every movie he’s made.

Various “stars” have been desperately trying to boost Kamala Harris. Lizzo—that’s the first time I heard her handle—tells us Kamala will make America just like Detroit. Only Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) could think that a selling point. Bruce Springsteen, who does not appear to be aging well, is rebelling against the establishment, singing to turn the page, move America forward, and won’t go back—to everything Kamala Harris did and didn’t do. Isn’t it interesting how the rebels of the past are eventually encompassed and absorbed by the Deep State blob?

Oprah produced a “how can you be so wonderful” extravaganza full of screens of other people famous for being famous, only to watch Kamala descend into epic word salads, manic cackling and inartful dodging of the friendliest of questions. Oprah was trying to humanize Harris, but that Herculean task was betrayed by Oprah’s facial expressions, which if they could talk would be saying something like: “OMG. I thought we got rid of the demented one!”

Beyonce was going to show up at the DNC, but that was a lie to keep the attendees from filing out before Harris tried to read a teleprompter and to keep the sort-of-faithful tuned in. Beyonce, who turned up for a few minutes at a Houston rally, was supposed to perform. She didn’t, proving Harris’s handlers are utterly shameless--like Harris.

Others lending their celebrity, their platforms, their voices to the Harris cause are Spike Lee, Tyler Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Usher, Lil Jon, Maren Morris, Quavo, Lance Bass, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift. Endorsers include Cher, Stevie Nicks, John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand, Charli XCX, Willie Nelson, Waka Flocka, Lil Pump, Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder and who can forget—or even identify, DJ Mix Master David? There are more of course, and I recognize the names of a few, and have seen some of them in movies, on TV, and have heard some of the music some of them produce. Apparently, I am not groovy, hip or with it despite having a music degree, but somehow I limp along without knowing by heart the works of people whose handles have never bounced off my ear drums.

Graphic: Christopherrufo.com Screenshot

And there is Barack Obama, a man whose media-created and buttressed “magic” petered out long ago. He’s long past his “sell-by” date, but he’s out there, gamely stumping for Harris by insulting black men, and declaring anyone who doesn’t think Harris the slickest thing since sliced bread—absolutely not white bread—racist and sexist. Who could think of a better reason to vote for an empty-headed empty pants suit? Barack is having trouble understanding all the racial division he caused and just wants us all to get along by electing another DEI hire race hustler, liar and plagiarist. But this time she’s female, which will make all the difference, because she’s female and sort-of blackish despite being proudly Indian until it was politically advantageous to be blackish.

I might, upon occasion, agree with the occasional athlete or celebrity on the occasional issue, but that agreement doesn’t mean I think them expert in anything but acting or sports, where performances are hit or miss. Having worked in academia, I know there are credentials, and there is ability and talent. Occasionally they occupy a single body. We’ve all seen, particularly during the Age of Obama and the dystopia of Harris/Biden how often “experts” are expert only at lying and pushing D/s/c narratives. And we now understand our media is largely a D/s/c propaganda machine.

As with so much else, Robert A. Heinlein was spot on:

The United States has become a place where entertainers and professional athletes are mistaken for people of importance.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Self-government requires work. It takes research, careful thought, reading, and sorting political propaganda and narratives from objective reality. D/s/cs, which include all the “names” I’ve cited herein, would rather you didn’t do any of that. Listen to them. Obey them. They’re entertainers and professional athletes, so they know best, even if you have no idea who most of them are or what they’ve done to become so worthy of determining America’s future.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.