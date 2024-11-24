Biden gets ready to vacay in Nantucket, Kamala holidays in Hawaii -- who's running the country?

There are still two months left in Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris's presidency.

And for Joe, having spent half his presidency on vacation, what's another vacay to cap it off?

According to the New York Post's Miranda Devine, he's heading to Nantucket, presumably for a Thanksgiving with billionaires.



Kamala Harris is still holidaying in Hawaii and Joe Biden is heading off to Nantucket for another holiday. Good thing there’s no trouble in world. FAA NFZ alert says it all. pic.twitter.com/Dv8Xivk7qv — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 24, 2024

That comes as Kamala Harris is continuing her no-show vacation on Hawaii's Big Island, given the Kona destination. Yes, Kona's nice this time of year, it doesn't usually have snow. The Weather Channel says it's 79 with a chance of rain, which beats the snowstorms and freezing rain back east.

Sure, they aren't overlapping these vacations. One is coming and the other is going.

All the same, as Devine notes, it comes at a pretty vulnerable time to the U.S., with Biden having issued the go-ahead to Ukraine to launch U.S. missiles deep into Russia, with Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, threatening retaliation.

Over in Israel, some of the fiercest fighting yet has been seen, while back in the states, the illegal migrant caravans are still massing.

Winter has set in in the hurricane-ravaged parts of western North Carolina with locals needing help and shelter more than ever.

In Venezuela, the Argentinian embassy is under siege. In the U.K., mass protests over a raft of issues is taking hold, with the ruling Labour party quite possibly tottering.

President Trump has wasted no time getting his cabinet ready for incoming work, with a couple of lieutenants, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy of the newly launched Department of Government Efficiency project aleady deep into work at finding areas for cutbacks -- air-conditioned empty federal buildings, United Nations funding encouraging illegal migration to the states, preposterous 'Larry Lightbulb' science projects.

Sure, Kamala Harris probably needs some rest after the election, and unverified rumors of marital turmoil. But so does Trump. Trump got his rest and is at work.

But Biden and Harris are all about salving themselves, they always have been, even as the pair of them made it a campaign cornerstone that Trump was "in it for himself."

Trump is working. Biden and Harris have kicked back. They still have two months left in their failed presidency and odds are, these won't be their last vacations. Feel safer now?

Image: Pexels / Pexels License