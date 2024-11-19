Biden’s authorizing Ukraine to fire long-range missiles smells like a preemptive military coup

Biden’s surprise decision on Sunday, November 17, 2024, to authorize Ukraine to utilize long-range U.S. missiles capable of reaching 186 miles into Russia requires explanation. (As of this writing, Ukraine has already fired a missile into Russia.) Does the U.S. military believe that allowing Ukraine to fire a few U.S.-manufactured Army Tactical Missile systems (“ATACMS”) into Russia will win the war for Ukraine? Or is Biden’s decision evidence that the United States is in a military coup d’etat aimed at escalating the war in Ukraine so Donald Trump will not be able to settle the war should he manage to be inaugurated in approximately two months, on January 20, 2025?

Biden made this decision despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s explicit warning that he would consider Russia at war with the United States and NATO if the White House lifted restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range Western weapons. Putin has also made clear that a decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missile systems such as ATACMS could trigger a nuclear response from Russia. In making the decision, Biden ignored President-Elect Donald Trump’s repeated statements that once inaugurated, he intends to negotiate a settlement with Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

When Biden’s decision was announced, Putin immediately called a meeting with Sergei Shoigu (former Russian Defense Minister who heads the Russian Security Council), Andrey Belousov (Russia’s current Defense Minister), and Nikolai Patrushev (an intelligence officer who served as the secretary of the Security Council)—all three close and trusted Putin allies. The meeting rejected an option that Russia should launch a preemptive strike on Ukraine rather than wait for Ukraine to hit Russia with a barrage of missiles.

Still, Putin made clear that weapons like ATACMS require intelligence data from U.S. or European satellites while stressing that Ukrainian troops lack the training needed to operate high-precision, long-range, Western-made weapons. “This is not a decision about allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons or not,” he said. “It is about deciding whether NATO countries are directly involved in a military conflict or not. If this decision is made, it will mean nothing other than the direct participation of NATO countries—the United States and the EU—in the war in Ukraine.”

So, the question is why Biden, in his final days as president, took steps that could lead the United States into a thermo-nuclear WWIII?

In 2020, the U.S. military command made its bias clear: groups such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa had legitimate First Amendment “protest rights” that justified military insubordination should President Trump choose to invoke the Insurrection Act to quell pre-election domestic violence.

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper went to the department’s press room to deliver a statement that revealed a memo he had sent to all DOD personnel the day before. The memo announced that Esper was unwilling to deploy the military at President Trump’s order because he felt he had a duty under oath to defend the Constitution and the American people’s First Amendment rights of speech and peaceful assembly.



Next, General James Mattis echoed Esper’s words. Mattis is the retired United States Marine Corps general who served as U.S. Secretary of Defense from January 2017 to 2019, when he disagreed with President Trump over Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria. In a written statement published in the Atlantic on June 3, 2020, Mattis objected to Trump’s suggestion that he was considering invoking the Insurrection Act. “Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict—a false conflict—between the military and civilian society,” Mattis wrote. “Keeping public order rests with civilian state and local leaders who best understand their communities and are answerable to them.”



The disagreement between Trump and U.S. Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, began with a heated discussion in the Oval Office on Monday, June 1, 2020, when Milley objected to Trump’s suggestion that he was considering invoking the Insurrection Act. Milley argued that the few scattered fires and minor looting in U.S. cities over the previous days were dwarfed by the more common peaceful protests the states should handle.



On Friday, June 5, 2020, John Kelly, a retired U.S. Marine Corps general who served as Trump’s chief of staff from July 31, 2017, to January 2, 2019, did a live-stream interview with embittered, Trump-fired former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, during which he mouthed off about Trump. “I think we need to look harder at who we elect,” Kelly told Scaramucci. “I think we should look at people that are running for office and put them through the filter: What is their character like? What are their ethics?” This statement went to the heart of the 25th Amendment, with Kelly suggesting that Trump was “unfit for command.”

The military’s insubordination over the Insurrection Act is only the tip of the Deep State’s “woke” ideology that has turned rogue elements within our military away from their allegiance to the Constitution and their willingness to submit to civilian rule.

Trump would be well advised to have Senator Marco Rubio, his nominee to be Secretary of State, issue a statement that Biden’s authorization was an unprecedented act of a desperate Deep State determined to escape investigation, prosecution, and court-martial—with treason charges remaining on the table—of various generals, intelligence agents, DOJ officials, and FBI agents, among others.

The statement should emphasize that if Zelensky uses ATACMS against Russia, the USA will stop all aid to Ukraine and will not move a finger to halt Russian armed forces from attacking Kyiv in a move to annex Ukraine. Rubio’s statement should advise NATO (and, in particular, Great Britain and Germany) that the United States would prefer to pull out of NATO than to participate in a nuclear war that NATO and Biden started out of stupidity.

In conclusion, the generals who know Trump is compiling a list of generals for court-martial will stop at nothing to avoid this threat. The military is the muscle of the Deep State the intelligence agency and justice system unelected officials who rightly fear Trump will investigate thoroughly their criminal and possibly treasonous role in a myriad of anti-U.S. actions, including the “Russian collusion hoax,” the Operation Crossfire Hurricane witch hunt, and the intelligence agency whitewash of the Hunter Biden laptop. Expanding the Ukraine war to a point where settlement is no longer an option is Deep State logic for making sure a Trump second term fails to achieve its stated goals.

The fundamental question Trump should put in front of the nation and the world is this: Are we willing to bring the world to the precipice of nuclear war to save the hide of a group of disloyal Deep State actors who began a war in Ukraine that never would have been fought if the Deep State had not stolen from Trump the 2020 presidential?

With everything to lose and nothing to gain, the Deep State appears to have opted for the possibility of nuclear war with Russia rather than take the risk that Donald Trump’s second term might succeed.

