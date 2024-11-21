Biden-Harris HHS secretary testifies about missing illegal migrant children, and his admissions will sicken you

See also Monica Showalter’s “Crazy new innovation from DOGE’s Vivek: Making the federal workforce actually show up for work” linked here.

If I didn’t know any better, I’d think that a new(ish) Health and Human Services rule adopted in April of this year, which made the vetting process for potential sponsors of unaccompanied alien children (UACs) a whole lot less intrusive for the adult applicant(s), was a strategic change to promote the trafficking of children, because that’s exactly what it’s done, and Xavier Becerra is to blame.

How can he possibly rationalize a process that doesn’t implement rigorous criminal background checks for every single potential sponsor? If you read the rule, standard protocol is a quick scan of the sex offender registry and a public records check… but FBI background checks only apply to “some” potential sponsors.

Law of unintended consequences… or a natural progression of a deliberately planned scheme?

Yesterday, Becerra testified at Capitol Hill before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, and his admissions will sicken you—when Texas’s Chip Roy quizzed Becerra on whether or not he could account for the roughly 400,000 UACs whose whereabouts are reportedly unknown, requiring he respond with either a “yes” or a “no,” Becerra sidestepped and launched into a filibustering word salad. See below, around 02:18 elapsed time:

“Mr. Secretary, how can you credibly claim that HHS is working to protect these children? …A ‘vetted sponsor’ that rapes and murders the people that they're entrusted to? ...That's what you think is appropriate care for these children?” pic.twitter.com/WaqezbLQ6c — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) November 20, 2024

But then in the same breath, Becerra also admitted his agency does “lose custody” of illegal alien minors once they’ve been placed with the not-so-vetted sponsors:

Congressman, as I explained the process. We get these kids when they are referred to us by the Department of Homeland Security. We then provide them with care while they are in our custody. We lose custody of those kids once we find a vetted sponsor with whom they can stay.

And there we have it.

Some of the children have been tracked down though… living with pedophiles and at strip clubs; from a report at the Washington Examiner:

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) asked Becerra about the possibility of children ending up with MS-13 gang members as sponsors. ‘But if you don’t do the vetting right, you don’t know if they’re engaged in criminal activity. That’s how you end up with an MS-13 gang member as the sponsor,’ the Arizona Republican said in the hearing. ‘That’s how you end up with pedophiles getting 20 children in the same home … The vetting has been crappy. That’s the bottom line.’ [snip] Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) questioned the HHS secretary about why unaccompanied minor children were settled at a strip club in Florida and then pimped out by an ‘aunt’ who has no relation to them at all.

For a video of the exchange between Tiffany and Becerra, see here:

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra cannot answer why he placed unaccompanied children with sponsors whose address was a strip club.



He also cannot explain why he allowed them to be pimped out by individuals with no family ties to them.



This is a sickening failure of oversight. pic.twitter.com/ozD8JBBaoB — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) November 20, 2024

Crimes against humanity should reap their just reward.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.