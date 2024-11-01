Beyond Band-Aids: Trump’s agenda to support America’s caregivers

Vice President Kamala Harris’s proposals to expand Medicare for in-home care and fund community services may sound noble, but they're little more than band-aids slapped on a system buckling under inflation, crime, and immigration chaos. While Harris champions these temporary measures, caregivers face a relentless assault from policies that have made their lives harder in almost every way.

In a refreshing shift, former President Donald Trump recently addressed caregivers at Madison Square Garden, announcing his support for a “Tax Credit for family caregivers who take care of a parent or loved one.” Trump observed that these caregivers “add so much to our country and are never spoken of, but they will be spoken of now.” This tax credit is an important step toward providing caregivers practical support, a measure that Harris's proposals entirely overlook.

Harris recently remarked, “There are so many people in our country who are right in the middle. They take care of their kids and they’re taking care of their aging parents, and it’s just almost impossible to do it all.” But Harris’s broad strokes miss families caring for loved ones with mental health challenges, special needs, or addiction. These families don’t need more words; they need relief from skyrocketing costs, surging crime, and shrinking access to public services -- all issues this administration seems determined to ignore.

As a caregiver for four decades, I don’t expect handouts, but I do expect policies that make life at least marginally easier, not harder. A 2020 report by the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP showed that 53% of caregivers had to cut back on work or leave the workforce altogether to meet caregiving demands. Grocery prices are up 20% this year, and gas prices have doubled since 2021, leaving caregivers stretched thin and often unable to afford basic necessities.

Meanwhile, crime is a constant threat. Every trip out has an element of risk, especially for those caring for elderly or vulnerable family members. Imagine navigating this job in cities like Chicago, Denver, or San Francisco, where rising violence and theft have become the norm. For caregivers, even a pharmacy run can turn dangerous.

And then there’s the strain of unchecked illegal immigration. Public services, Medicaid, and healthcare facilities are overloaded, forcing American caregivers to compete for resources in cities already stretched to the breaking point. Harris's initiatives ignore this, as though pretending the problem away will make it disappear.

If Harris -- or anyone in her administration -- wants to understand the reality caregivers face, they should spend a day in an ER, where caregivers wait in crowded rooms, hoping for an overworked doctor. These caregivers aren’t just stressed; they’re barely hanging on, physically and financially.

The tragedy lies in how current policies trap caregivers in cycles of economic insecurity. Instead of sidestepping the problems with more temporary programs, the administration could support permanent tax credits, job training, and incentives for employers to offer flexible work-from-home options. Family caregivers bring diligence, adaptability, and creativity, yet policies designed without them in mind force these skills to go underutilized and unappreciated.

The cost of professional care is also soaring, with the average hourly rate for home health aides hitting $27.30 this year -- a 9% increase from last year alone. For caregivers, burnout isn’t a looming threat; it’s a daily reality. Yet with costs rising across the board, temporary relief falls flat, failing to address the core issues threatening caregivers’ ability to survive.

Trump’s proposed caregiver tax credit is an important step toward addressing the economic impact of inflation, crime, and resource scarcity on caregivers. If we’re serious about supporting family caregivers, we must go beyond short-term fixes and tackle the broader issues that make caregiving a nearly impossible task in today’s America.

We all have a stake in this issue because if you love someone, you'll probably be a caregiver. And if you live long enough, you’ll need one. It’s time we stopped with the band-aids and gave caregivers the support they actually need.

Peter Rosenberger hosts the weekly radio program Hope For the Caregiver. His latest book, A Minute for Caregivers -- When Every Day Feels Like Monday, is available at PeterRosenberger.com.

Image: Pexels/SHVETS production