American Jews are shifting to the right

A great deal of ink has been spent on discussing the changes in minority communities for this election. Several of them -- Hispanics and Blacks in particular -- are leaving the Democrat Party and planning to vote for Republicans. This is great news not just for conservatives, but for the country.

But one minority group remains in the background with little commentary: the Jews. As many people may know, the Jews have been grounded in the Democrat Party ever since they came to this country. They have prided themselves on standing up for the poverty-stricken, for those who are the downtrodden, for those who are unable to find their way ahead in this country.

But times are changing.

For one, Jews were seen as victims, especially after the Holocaust. People acknowledged how devastating that event had been, and although the Jews weren’t necessarily interested in being seen as victims, at least people seemed to spend less effort in hating them, especially in the U.S.

More recently, however, Jews have transformed into a hated class once more; they are seen as the practitioners of apartheid and oppression, especially in Israel:

Over the past several years, Jews have been stripped of any claims to minority status. They have a new origin story in America: one that involves Plymouth Rock and bypasses Ellis Island altogether. A new rainbow of progressivism, with its spectrum of escalating oppressions, has outed Jews as full-fledged members of the oppressor class -- too wealthy to be innocent, complicity in the slave trade, and kinsmen to an apartheid state called Israel.

Then you have the response of the political Left to October 7. Despite it being described as a second Holocaust, the Left was showing its empathy with Hamas and the Palestinians. Israel once shared a close and unquestioned relationship with the United States, but in the last few years, the Left has, at the very least, shown its ambivalence toward the Jewish state.

The shift in the Left’s embracing the Jews has become more apparent than ever:

The reality is Democrats, and Harris specifically, are not necessarily aligned on Israel and its national security. This is a real concern for many American Jews because while domestic topics are certainly important to them, so is their support of Israel. The Manhattan Institute poll found that 86% of survey respondents stated they consider themselves supporters of Israel, and 62% of Jews collectively stated they are concerned about antisemitism in the Democratic Party.

But Jews are loyal citizens, and they are reluctant to change their allegiance to the progressives and the Democrats. They believed they had found a home with this party, and were uncomfortable leaving the Democrats, especially when Republicans were offering up Donald Trump.

Yet some Jews are outspoken about the need to make a change:

These American Jews must wake up to the reality that the historic and principled loyalty toward Israel from the U.S. is no longer assured. Those in the Democratic Party itself, from its highest leaders to its future base, have revealed that their commitment to Israel is tenuous and they are not consistently in line with the American Jewish community. The clear lack of loyalty toward Israel and the disturbingly minimal support American Jews have received in the face of so much violence and antisemitism should be sufficient evidence to end the long-standing Jewish relationship with the Democratic Party.

Since the Jews are only a tiny part of the American population, some forecasters may believe that they would have minimal influence on the upcoming election. But the facts tell us otherwise:

Jews make up a tiny portion of the American population -- a little more than 2%. The Jewish electorate is even smaller, but big enough to make a difference in a handful of swing states, especially Pennsylvania. The American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University estimates there are about 300,000 Jewish voters in the Keystone State. When you consider that Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by less than 82,000 votes in 2020, and Trump by about 44,000 votes in 2016, the margins matter. And Republicans see an opening this year and are pursuing Jewish voters like never before.

The Republican Jewish Coalition has posted an ad that speaks volumes to the importance of supporting Trump

It’s time for the Jews in this country to face the truth about the Democrat party.

