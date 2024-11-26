After promising a ‘Tiananmen Square moment’ if deportations commence, Denver mayor slinks away from his defiant stance

Looks like Denver mayor Mike Johnston could give Flip-Flop Fauci a run for his money after probably breaking a record for how quickly he switched his political stance on a particular issue—just one day after promising a “Tiananmen Square moment” with the Denver police force and roughly “50,000 Denverites” if President Trump and Tom Homan come for the illegal aliens living across the metropolitan area, Johnston quietly and cowardly backed down from his previously defiant stance.

Here’s the story, from a report at Breitbart News:

Mayor Mike Johnston recently pumped up his level of bravado to full blast and promised to use the city’s police department to physically oppose the efforts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to fulfill Donald Trump’s repatriation mandate. However, he found himself trying to backtrack only a day later.

I know you’re not going to believe this, but Johnston’s allegiance to the illegal aliens wasn’t because he was a diehard supporter of the bunch… it was all just an act for cheap political points, using their situation as a platform to promote self. Because when the rubber met the road, and Tom Homan reminded Johnston that federal statute dictates the harboring and concealing of illegal aliens from ICE is a felony, Johnston slimed away, leaving a runny yellow streak on the ground behind him.

I’d like to highlight one of the most obnoxious aspects of this, the hypocrisy we see concerning illegal immigration, and it was pointed out by an online commenter:

Whenever a state attempts to control illegal immigration, we’re told it’s not their job, [because] the Federal government has authority over immigration enforcement. But whenever the Federal government attempts to deport illegal aliens, we’re told the states have a right to resist. Can’t have it both ways.

That’s right, you can’t have it both ways—but the Democrats sure try!

Image generated by AI.