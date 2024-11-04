A watershed moment in American politics -- Democrats exclude Jews from high office

Many commentators have missed one of the most disturbing aspects of this year’s election.

The Democrats faced a choice when picking a vice-presidential nominee. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro appeared to be the favorite. He serves in a key battleground state. He is intelligent and articulate and presents himself better than Tim Walz. Commentators predicted that Shapiro would be the nominee in the days preceding the key announcement.

Many were surprised by Kamala Harris's decision to choose Tim Walz instead. No coherent explanation has been given for the choice of Walz over Shapiro. (It is unclear whether the decision stems from Harris’ “middle class background.”) Harris might lose Pennsylvania as a result, which loss would cost her the entire election.

Shapiro is at least a nominal supporter of Israel. But much of Harris’s support in the Democrat base comes from extreme leftist congresspeople and their Muslim constituents. In Michigan, Rep. Rashida Tlaib uses the genocidal phrase “from the river to the sea” because her constituents allow it and want to hear it. The extreme constituency in her 12th congressional district is large enough potentially to tip the balance in any statewide election. Even Harris herself was interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters at a speech in Michigan on October 26th. She quickly agreed with the protesters’ slogan so that she could finish her speech attacking Trump. (Something similar happened in Wisconsin a week earlier.

The anti-Israel immigrant bloc cannot be ignored by any national politician that hopes to carry Michigan.

How else would one explain Harris’ otherwise inexplicable decision to advocate aid to Lebanon in the wake of Hurricane Helene while displaced Americans received almost nothing from the federal government? That advocacy caused much embarrassment to Harris as stories of suffering in North Carolina reverberated across the country.

But she no doubt shored up her rear guard in Michigan by enduring this embarrassment for the benefit of the Lebanese and their allies in Michigan and elsewhere. But Harris might not have shored it up enough, as Congresswoman Tlaib has declined to endorse her.

Michigan’s 12th district enclave continues to grow along with others across the country as America’s borders remain open. America’s open borders have created lasting consequences – consequences that have become more apparent in the year following the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.

In the wake of those attacks and the Israeli response, Hamas sympathizers in the U.S. have attacked bridges, disrupted traffic, attacked DNC headquarters, invaded schools, threatened individual opponents in the U.S. and paralyzed any kind of response either by the government or academia.

The unfettered immigration that has produced the symptoms of post-Oct. 7th America has created longer lasting consequences. The immigrant enclaves have exercised a veto over the policies and positions of one of the national candidates. The flow of U.S. aid has been influenced to the detriment of that candidate’s campaign. In light of these developments, it is understandable that this same candidate would choose the lesser of two vice presidential candidates in order to pacify this voting bloc.

This issue is much worse than a candidate simply caving in on policy to one of many pressure groups.

We are now talking about the potential exclusion of an entire religion from national office because we have lost control of our border.

If there is any truth to the speculation about the Walz-Shapiro decision, then it is unlikely that the Democrat party will ever nominate a person of the Jewish faith for president or vice president again. The factors that created this scenario are not going away. The Muslim population will not decrease in Michigan (or elsewhere). The Democrats have no intention of controlling the border or allowing the Republicans to control the border. The flood of immigration will continue unless Donald Trump wins this election and then wins a protracted battle to control the border over the next four years.

The exclusion has not been made explicit. The Democrats will never make an announcement stating that Jewish people are excluded from the presidency or vice presidency. They will deny it if they are pressed. But they will never defy those that can take Michigan away from them.

If present trends continue, we might learn how far the Democrats might go in order to save Michigan and other states for their electoral count. (It is heartening to see that Trump has remained strongly pro-Israel while picking up a few prominent Muslim endorsements.)

Immigration is an issue that transcends a mere single election. An open border carries lasting consequences. Those consequences amount to more than mere euphemisms, campaign slogans and voting bloc coalitions. The culture and values of the nation will change. Americans’ ability to choose our own foreign policy will be compromised.

Our ability to choose our own national leaders is similarly imperiled. Ethnic groups that are today excluded from higher office might someday face worse consequences.

I never imagined that I would see an ethnic or religious group excluded from higher office. I grew up in an era in which tolerance was enforced on television by sitcoms in which characters who opposed minorities were laughed at and marginalized.

But fictional characters like Archie Bunker pale in comparison to those who apparently have intimidated the Democrats into excluding Josh Shapiro.

Those who pursue “diversity” defeated Archie Bunker on television long ago and long after they had achieved their goals in the courts and Congress.

But their pursuit of an open border has placed a foreign enemy inside our country far more powerful than Archie Bunker or any other scripted character. The 12th District is not following its script. The Democrats apparently are unable to stand up to an unscripted enemy. The Jewish people of America are thus the victims. How long and how deeply their victimhood will continue remains to be seen. The open border will be the determining factor. If it continues, the future for religious freedom in the United States will be in jeopardy.

Image: Governor Tom Wolf, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed