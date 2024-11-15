« What is good for Israel is good for the United States
November 15, 2024

A warning about success

By Jay Davidson

Winning an election carries the seeds of future loss.  The accelerant is hubris, arrogance, excess.  There is an ancient principle that moderates hubris and excess.  That virtue is called temperance.  It is one of four cardinal virtues noted by the Torah and in ancient Greek philosophy.

In a world of duality and extremes, temperance tells us, “Nothing in excess.”  Not “everything in moderation.”  For instance, we can’t commit murder in moderation; we are precluded from ever doing that.  We can defend our families and ourselves, but that is not murder.  The point of temperance is balance between opposing outcomes. 

The principle here is that Trump and the Republicans won the election.  Now we the people who voted for him must moderate their actions based on principle.  That singular principle, that founding light, is the sanctity of the individual.  Government, whether R or D, becomes excessive.  Trump didn’t win as much as Biden, and the left, lost.

If Trump and the Rs want to remain in position, their single goal must be to restrict government action (including their own) only to that defined by the Constitution.  The worst thing they could do is become the new Elite, the presumptive masters of all, who that know what is best for everyone and tell us what to think. Trump won because Biden and the .eft overplayed their extreme agenda of excess, of control. 

We win only if we speak up to moderate the excesses of our own candidates and party.  We grow weary of dictators, even if they are ours.  The Constitution specifies a balanced approach to governance.  It always protects the individual from excess, whether seen or unseen.

Jay Davidson is founder and CEO of a commercial bank. He is a student of the Austrian School of Economics and a dedicated capitalist. He believes there is a direct connection between individual right and responsibility, our Constitution, capitalism, and the intent of our Creator.

<p><i>Image: </i><em>Eugene Zemlyanskiy</em><i> via <a data-cke-saved-href=

 

Image: Eugene Zemlyanskiy via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com

Most Read

Last 24 Hours

The Biggest Blunder in the History of American Politics
Hilarity following the Trump-Biden meeting
Let Me Count the Ways
Is Obama connected to the Dem panic about Hegseth as Defense Secretary?
The Deep State War Against Donald Trump Begins

Last 7 Days

How Badly Harris Lost and Why
The Deep State War Against Donald Trump Begins
There appears to be a cancer in the Pentagon with sedition on its mind
The Democrats Have Been Kamalished
Lara Trump Plays the Winning Hand

Top Contributors

Last 7 Days

Rajan Laad
Clarice Feldman
Silvio Canto, Jr.
Eric Utter
Patricia McCarthy

Last 30 Days

Rajan Laad
Clarice Feldman
Silvio Canto, Jr.
Eric Utter
Mike McDaniel