November 15, 2024

A show with a very narrow view

By Silvio Canto, Jr.

Once again, I don't watch "The View." Like many of you, I get my "views" on internet posts that feature the latest from Joy, Ana, Whoopie, and Asuncion aka Sunny. Thirty-second clips are all I can take from this crew. Thanks to all those who post the clips so I don't have to watch it.

Not surprising that ABC is looking for a little more diversity on the show. Diversity like having cast members who represent those 80% of U.S. counties that voted Trump. I'm sure that the advertisers agree with that. After all, they advertise to sell you goods and services, not to indoctrinate you one way or another.

So here is the latest from ABC:

ABC News brass are in “panic mode” as they hunt for conservative voices to balance the rabid anti-Trump rhetoric spewed by the hosts on “The View,” as well as those on other shows, The Post has learned.

The Disney-owned network -- which came under fire over how ABC News moderators grilled Donald Trump during the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris -- has been holding high-level meetings since last week’s rout by the former president, sources close to the situation told The Post.

ABC News Group President Debra OConnell and her recently elevated boss of ABC News Almin Karamehmedovic held the intense sit-downs with executive producers of the network’s various shows and other senior editorial leaders, sources said.

Panic mode? Amazing what bean counters must be telling each other. Something like "Hey bro they're laying off people here. Change or you may be next."

Will ABC leadership get the message? I hope so. It's hard to believe that Trump Derangement Syndrome goes unchecked in that show every day. It's hard to believe that four or five ladies who peddle these political messages are creating a lot of fans among those women who vote between San Francisco and Washington D.C.

Once upon a time or when my wife was running around a gang of toddlers (our three sons), I'd often stop home and have lunch with them. Many days "The View" was on the TV and my wife would compliment Barbara Walters for her interesting panel. Gone with the wind or whatever.

