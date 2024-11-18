A deal that the media and other Democrats shouldn’t be able to refuse…

The House will release the Gaetz ethics report on the same day that…

The January 6th committee releases all the information and recordings from witnesses that they hid from the public. They should also send a list of all documents they destroyed.

The FBI gives a full record of all the lies told to the FISA court to illegally spy on President Trump and his associates.

The FBI hands over all the information that they hid about Joe and Hunter Biden.

The FBI releases the names of all the people they know who are related to Epstein and his illegal activities. Aren’t the Democrats interested in the powerful people who participated in the trafficking and abuse of children?

Will the media ever be interested in who participated in the abuses of P. Diddy?

Adam Schiff shares all the fake evidence he accumulated when he ran the endless witch hunts on the Russian collusion lies.

The clients of the Chinese prostitution ring are run out of D.C. Wouldn’t the clients be a national security risk, since they possess sensitive national security information, and laid down with Chinese operatives? Of course Democrats still elect and trust Swallwell, who slept with a Chinese spy.

Maybe when Alejandro Mayorkas gives an actual count of how many gang members, terrorists, and other criminals have illegally crossed the border while he has maliciously claimed that the border is secure? Maybe when he offers up the number of “refugees” his agency has accepted?

Maybe when the CDC, Anthony Fauci, and the NIH tell us the truth about COVID and the Wuhan lab? The lies were endless.

It is about time that the House released all the names of members of Congress whose sexual transgressions were paid off by taxpayers from the #MeToo slush fund. I wonder if any of the instances involve pages or interns? How many current members of Congress are on the list? From an exposé on the matter:

$18.2 Million Congressional Slush Fund for #MeToo Claims Since 1997, the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights has paid out $18.2 million to settle 291 cases of workplace disputes for Congress, the Capitol Police, the Architect of the Capitol, and the Library of Congress. When news first broke of the settlement account, Congress was accused of having a veritable #MeToo slush fund to secretly pay off victims of sexual harassment. Reports surfaced that then-Rep. John Conyers (DMich.) negotiated a secret settlement with a female staffer who accused him of sexual misconduct, and the 88-year-old quickly resigned from Congress. It turns out Conyers’ Congressional office budget paid out his sexual misconduct settlement, meaning that total wasn’t even included in the multi-million-dollar ‘slush’ fund’s reported total.

We know the media doesn’t give a damn about most of this stuff, All they care about is targeting people surrounding Trump and protecting Democrats.

