Yahya Sinwar, the October 7 mastermind, is probably dead

I try not to rejoice when people I don’t like die because life is precious. However, I also believe that evil people have forfeited that consideration—and Yahya Sinwar was one of the most evil people in the world. So, without any sense of moral failing, I am celebrating reports that Sinwar is dead. Even better, if he is indeed gone, Israel killed this foul human being without touching the phalanx of hostages with which Sinwar was said to have surrounded himself.

The media is flooded with reports that Yahya Sinwar is dead, although most are loath to confirm it with 100% certainty until final DNA tests are done. As of this writing, The Jerusalem Post has these four above-the-fold headlines:

However, X has what may be more current news, which seems to say that, yes, Sinwar is quite definitely dead, starting with a post from the Mossad official account showing Sinwar’s body, frozen in death:

The image of Victory from the Elimination of Sinwar pic.twitter.com/d3vQ1IR0EX — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 17, 2024

Israel’s Defense Minister also seemed to have a message for the world:

🚨 Breaking: Israel 🇮🇱 Defense Minister @yoavgallant just posted this verse from Leviticus 26:7 👇



“You will pursue your enemies, and they will fall by the sword before you.” 🗡️ — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 17, 2024

If you have the stomach for it, you can see a visual comparison between Sinwar’s very deceased head compared to his living head. Preliminary (as in, not yet confirmed) DNA tests show that the corpse is his. (Israel has Sinwar’s DNA because it saved his life from cancer when he was a prisoner in Israel.)

Meanwhile, in other good news, The Times of Israel reports that, although Sinwar was reputed to have protected his life by surrounding himself with hostages (sadists are almost always cowards), no hostages were found near his body.

And how’s this for irony—Sinwar wasn’t the target of the strike that killed him:

The IDF troops operating in Gaza in the incident in which Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was likely killed were not targeting him and did not know he might be in the building where they were operating, Hebrew media reports say. Troops spotted several fighters enter a building in an incident that began yesterday and a strike was ordered against it, which partially collapsed the structure. Only after Israeli soldiers arrived to inspect the damage did they realize that one of the three terrorists killed strongly resembled Sinwar.

The reaction to the increasingly more reliable report of Sinwar’s death was both pragmatic and celebratory. On the pragmatic side, with Sinwar no longer personally holding 20 or so hostages, Israel has much more room for maneuver in the Gaza war. Marina Medvin says this will “finally turn into a hostage rescue mission” because “Sinwar was the blockade of the hostage negotiations.”

Rescuing the hostages will end most combat, which is also good for the people of Gaza:

Today marks a moment of triumph for peace and justice. With the elimination of Yahya Sinwar 100% confirmed, the ruthless leader of Hamas, a beacon of hope shines brighter for the innocent. Our hearts are with the hostages, and we pray fervently for their safe return. This is not… — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) October 17, 2024

Bibi Netanyahu’s courageous refusal to back down in the face of the world’s pressure—including, disgracefully, pressure from the White House—got some well-deserved attention:

This man has just shown the world and in a crystal-clear manner that Israel will find them all and will no longer remain silent against its wicked enemies.



In less than a month, both Hassan Nasrallah and Yahya Sinwar were sent to hell.



We all stand with Benjamin Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/hcqmarWTKj — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) October 17, 2024

On the celebratory side, many wished for a Trump-like report on Sinwar’s death:

I need Trump to do the Yaha Sinwar death announcement just like this — pic.twitter.com/4evLi1cfFx — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 17, 2024

Or perhaps a Monty Python note:

“Yahya Sinwar is no more. He has ceased to be. He's expired and gone to meet his maker. Bereft of life, he's kicked the bucket, shuffled off his mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. He is an ex-terrorist!” 🦜 pic.twitter.com/YT08M7Uhho — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 17, 2024

Others noted that, next to Hamas’s own members, the people most likely to be rending their garments over the news are in Congress and academia:

Condolences to all friends of Sinwar pic.twitter.com/Kgu2YCZ4KW — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 17, 2024

I will not believe the Sinwar rumors until I see the flags half mass at Columbia and Harvard. — אפרים (@njdevils_dude) October 17, 2024

Rashida Tlaib after finding out her pal Yahya Sinwar was ELIMINATED. pic.twitter.com/RKSo8U0kz4 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 17, 2024

In most modern wars, combat is grunt against grunt, with ordinary soldiers, both true believers and conscripts, dying in droves. Israel has done something extraordinary in both Gaza and Lebanon: She has waged a successful top-down war in which she is decapitating the leadership of both Hamas and Hezbollah.

That actually gives me hope about her alleged promise to Biden not to attack Iran’s oil fields and nuclear sites. (Just for some perspective, given that Iran is also America’s enemy, Biden has done the equivalent of begging his generals not to bomb the Nazi’s weapons factories.) Perhaps Israel’s was a promise easily given because it has targeted plans for the Mullahs and Iran’s president, plans it’s wisely not sharing with Washington.

Image of Sinwar’s future made using AI.

