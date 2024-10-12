Why do Kamala Harris supporters choose to vote against their own best interests?

The Biden-Harris administration has been the most devastating for the American people in U.S. history.

From their opening the border to millions of invaders on day one, to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, to vaccine mandates and lockdowns, the war in Ukraine, the Oct. 7 massacre of Jews in Israel and their subsequent support of Hamas and Iran, to the massively irresponsible spending that has led to soul-killing inflation, and, most recently the abject failure of FEMA to come to the aid of hurricane victims.

This regime has proven that it hates Americans and Jews. It concerns itself with foreign entities. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris talk out of both sides of their mouths. They both lie incessantly. They assume without a second thought that the American people are so stupid, so easily led, that they will not notice the incalculable damage they’ve done.

Biden was forced to withdraw his candidacy for a second term by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama. Harris was suddenly his replacement without a single vote being cast for her; this was a wholly undemocratic coup.

As Bill Whitaker noted in his 60 Minutes interview with Harris, subsequently edited, that is not the democratic process by which our candidates are meant to be chosen.

The Democrat party is no longer democratic. It is fully Marxist and seeks to thoroughly invalidate our Constitution. Kamala says she would not change a thing the Biden administration did and vows to continue her quest of continued unchecked immigration and to give those millions of migrants a “path to citizenship.”

Her running mate, Tim Walz has said he'd like to get rid of the electoral college, and agrees with her that her “values have not changed,” meaning once an anti-American Marxist, always an anti-American Marxist.

She does not care one iota about the American people. If elected, she would be another puppet of the globalist left. She would continue to implement their globalist agenda, a one-world government in which “the people,” as opposed to the ruling elite, “will own nothing and like it.” They will eat bugs, live in 15-minute cities, drive EVs they do not want, do without sufficient power, gas, and electricity. The globalists want us to do without air conditioning and gas stoves. The word 'tyrant' comes to mind.

Harris’ economic plan has not been explained beyond her phrase “opportunity economy.”

That means nothing.

In each successive interview with hosts guaranteed to ask softball questions, it becomes clearer and clearer that she is an economic illiterate. She thinks she can lower grocery prices by mandating they be lowered!

She has no idea that it is the Biden/Harris policies that have created those inflationary high prices. She thinks she can offer tax credits to small businesses and first-time home buyers money, that will fix things. Her “solutions” would only make groceries and homes both more expensive and less available.

She has promised the biggest tax hikes in U.S. history! She wants to tax unrealized gains! If your home or investments have increased in value, even though you’ve not sold it or them, you may well be taxed on that increased value. Do her supporters think they will not have to pay all these increased taxes? Of course, they will. Rents will continue to rise. If she implements rent control, landlords will lose their properties or take them off the markets. Everything about her “plan” will do further damage to every American no matter what their place in the national economy.

How do her supporters not know this? Why would they choose to vote against their own economic interests? Their money is going half as far while wages have not risen. As for jobs? Almost all new jobs are going to migrants. They are receiving subsidized shelter plus $2,600 a month, work permits and Social Security numbers.

As for those hurricane victims, they are out of luck. They’ve been promised $750 but must apply online and most are without power. That money, if it comes, will come too late for their emergencies. As for FEMA, it is the people on the ground who tell the truth; most of all the help they received came from private citizens. FEMA actually interfered with those citizens who were bringing food, water, and getting them to safety. In short, the federal government under Biden and Harris, from their first day in office, has done nothing but harm – economically, culturally (DEI, ESG, etc.), demographically (ten to fifteen million migrants), and with regard to foreign policy. No wars under Trump, wars everywhere under Biden/Harris. If Harris is elected, we can be sure the draft will be invoked, our young people will be sent to fight in one or more of those foreign wars the left loves so much.

There is no question that Americans’ lives were better during the Trump administration. There was little to no inflation, wages were higher, unemployment was lower, insurance – home and vehicle, was lower. Crime was much lower; migrant crime is very much on the rise in all the cities into which they have been deposited. So why do Kamala’s supporters continue to be blind to her shocking incompetence, her inability to answer questions clearly or at all? Most of all, why and how do they ignore her endless stream of falsehoods, particularly about Trump but just about everything else as well.

For example, late term abortions are being performed in many states. Some of those babies are born alive and are allowed to die. Harris keeps saying this is not true but it is. Trump has never said he intends to “ban abortion or IVF.”

Kamala Harris knows that the 2025 Project is the product of the Heritage Foundation, not the Trump campaign. She knows the Charlottesville 'fine-people' lie is a hoax, that the Jan. 6 “insurrection” was a set-up. She was likely involved in that set-up to prevent the states where election fraud was in question from being sent back for recounts. She may even have been involved with the fake pipe bombs found at the DNC and RNC. She was at the DNC that day, not at the Capitol which was kept secret for a year.

She blames Trump for the border crisis! The border was closed for those four years. She knows the economy was robust and that once COVID and its lockdowns were over, it was thriving again, but she says otherwise. Like her VP pick Walz, she lies pathologically.

According to the polls, many thousands, maybe even millions, of Democrats are going to vote for Trump. They realize the choice is between freedom and tyranny. Kamala is a typical, heartless pol. For political reasons, she cares only for groups, particularly groups that qualify as minority, groups she can use to vilify groups not considered minority. Like Obama, she is an everyday race hustler.

So why do so many people still support Harris despite her obvious ineptitude? Her penchant for lying? Her shocking lack of empathy, proven during the hurricanes ($157 million delivered on the spot to Lebanon, $750 for hurricane victims if they can find power to apply for it).

Do they fall for the endorsements of fabulously wealthy celebrities who generally know nothing about the issues that affect not-famous people.? If they believe they owe allegiance to the Democrat party, they are deluded. The party is not the one they fell in with ages ago.

Hedge fund magnate Bill Ackman, who until now has usually been associated with Democrats, has posted his take on Kamala Harris on his X account: 33 Ways Kamala Harris could be Construed as a Domestic Enemy.

If only all those misguided, indoctrinated, die-hard Harris supporters would read it and learn, for their own sakes. We do not want censorship of social media, censorship of everything the left opposes. We do not want endless wars, a Marxist autocracy, the primacy of race and gender orientation over everything else. We do not believe there is a climate crisis; there is no need for a “green new deal.” Harris’ supporters may well deserve what they vote for but the rest of us do not. Ignorance is not bliss; not by a long shot.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0