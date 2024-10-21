Why are the media and the Harris-Biden government so intent on hiding the truth from the public?

Merrick Garland wouldn’t release the full transcript of Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. It is obvious that the politicized Justice Department needed to hide the truth, just like they hid the laptop from the public. They couldn’t stand for the voters to see how Biden’s brain was shot after years of telling the public how sharp he is and what a great president he is.

CBS is refusing to release the full transcript of the Kamala Harris interview for 60 Minutes. There is only one reason why they would do that. They need to hide Kamala’s garbled non-answers from the public.

CBS complains that Trump won’t do 60 Minutes, but they have yet to apologize for calling Trump a liar when he brought up the Hunter laptop. They willingly spread the lie that it was Russian disinformation even though they have known about the Biden family corruption for years.

ABC called Trump a liar for saying crime was up. They have refused to correct the record even though the FBI came out with revised numbers agreeing with Trump. ABC can’t afford for people to see the truth.

Google and Facebook (Meta) work very hard on their algorithms to elect Democrats, but the complaints are all about Musk because he dares support Trump.

Most of the media won’t cover the plagiarism evidence against Kamala Harris, and they’ve avoided the credible accusations of domestic violence and adultery-with-the-nanny against her husband Doug Emhoff, including rumors that he coerced the nanny to abort their baby.

The media also plays the same dodgeball game with Tim Walz, who ranks “dead last” for fiscal restraint while he brags about how great his state is:

Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has the worst record on fiscal responsibility in the U.S. among state leaders, according to a new study.

You also won’t hear the media address the very believable rumors about Walz’s interactions with teenage boys while employed as a high school educator. Seems like this is a big story that needs investigation; where is the independent media?

And on CNBC this morning, I heard Andrew Sorkin complain about how the MSM isn’t trusted. I wonder why.

