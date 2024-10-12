Why are Democrats so determined to keep non-citizens on the voter rolls?

For years, we have been told there is no voter fraud and illegals don't vote. No matter how many states violated their own election laws in 2020, we were told that the election was pure as the driven snow.

Phony warnings of illegal voting such as the one issued by Virginia’s governor are part of a larger pattern. But, the U.S Justice Department is suing Virginia to not remove ineligible voters from their voter rolls, of which there are a lot. And, of course, we are told by the media that the Justice Department is absolutely impartial. If they were impartial and only concerned about having legal citizens vote, wouldn't they also encourage getting people who aren't citizens off the voter rolls? According to that taxpayer-funded barrel of objectivity, NPR The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Virginia election officials Friday that accuses the state of striking names from voter rolls in violation of federal election law. The lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria says that an executive order issued in August by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin requiring daily updates to voter lists to remove ineligible voters violates federal law. On Aug. 7 — 90 days before the Nov. 5 federal election — Youngkin's order formalized a systemic process to remove people who are “unable to verify that they are citizens” to the state Department of Motor Vehicles from the statewide voter registration list. Here, a Washington Post Democrat campaign worker, posing as an opinion journalist, accused Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin of spreading lies about potential illegal voting The DoJ is not confining its act to Virginia. There's also this: On Aug. 13, the Secretary of State announced the launch of a “process to remove noncitizens registered to vote in Alabama.” This was 84 days before the Nov. 5 general election. The Justice Department’s review found that both native-born and naturalized U.S. citizens have received letters stating that their voter record has been made inactive and that they have been placed on a path for removal from Alabama’s statewide voter registration list. The letter directs recipients who are in fact U.S. citizens and eligible to vote to complete and submit an attached State of Alabama Voter Registration Form.

And this article below indicates that the federal government is actually promoting illegals to vote in federal elections. It is absolutely against the law for non-citizens to vote but somehow if a non-citizen registered using a federal form, without providing proof of citizenship they are allowed to vote in federal elections but not in state elections in Arizona, and I assume throughout the country.

Under federal law, noncitizens are barred from voting in federal elections. And Arizona law requires that anyone registering to vote provide documentary proof of citizenship — the exception to this rule being anyone who registers to vote with a federal voter registration form, which doesn’t require documentary proof of citizenship. This has resulted in a unique situation for voter registration where Arizona voters who registered using the federal form — without providing a documentary proof of citizenship — can only vote in primary and general elections in federal races.

And Democrats in the House voted down a bill that blocked illegals from voting as they pretend it doesn't happen. Schumer won't even call the bill and Biden promised to veto the bill. They need to cheat to win.