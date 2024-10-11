Whitmer mocks Catholicism in a Harris/Walz cap, dispensing a Dorito as a 'Eucharist' to a leftist internet 'influencer'

What is it about Democrats and their urge to insult Catholics?

Catholics are one of their weak spots among voting blocs and by some analyses, could swing the 2024 election.

But that doesn't stop them from disgusting, gross behavior against Catholics, mocking the religion they abhor as ridiculous. Joe Biden did the bizarre sign of the cross at a pro-abortion candidate's rally. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence did the pole dance on a crucifix at some spectacle they staged in San Francisc o. And how could anyone forget the leftist transgender activists who desecrated St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York at a transgender funeral with one chanting mockery of Catholicism after another from the pulpit, along with disgusting dancing down the aisle?

Now in swing-state Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer was the latest to join the "fun":

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer feeds a left-wing podcaster a Dorito as if it's the Eucharist while wearing a Kamala/Walz hat.



But word on the street is that JD Vance is weird and that MAGA is a cultpic.twitter.com/zgvq5sZntZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 10, 2024

That's the governor of that state, impassively staring at the camera in a Harris/Walz hat as she hands out a Dorito as 'communion' to some internet influencer who's a member of a group called 'Hotties for Harris.'

Presumably, the idea here was to get votes for Harris, even if the stated intention was to support something called the CHIPS Act advocating for domestic semiconductor production. Somehow, I don't think that's an authentic topic animating Hotties for Harris. There was some crap going around on TikTok about people feeding each other while staring straight ahead but typically it was people in restaurants passing forks across the table. It didn't have the religious ritual thrown in like the Whitmer video did.

Harris has said in the past that Doritos are one of her favorite guilty pleasures, so that may explain the choice of food being handed out like the Eucharist as a sacrament, the sacrament of Kamala, it seems. The recipient receiving the sacrament of Kamala in turn makes exaggerated swallowing gestures, the same way porn "stars" do.

So besides desecrating the ancient Catholic practice with the Doritos stunt, Whitmer threw in some pornie stuff to make it just a little bit more putrid to Catholics. Then she posted it on the Internet, expecting everyone to clap and vote for Harris.

Most Catholic voters are leaning towards Donald Trump as someone who will protect or at least not insult their religion. Trump has delighted a lot of us, in fact, with his honoring of the Virgin Mary on her birthday and singing Ave Maria at his Butler, Pennsylvania, rally. These were reverent things, even if they were a tad naive, as Trump is not a Catholic, and some have argued that they were a bid to win the Catholic vote. Everyone liked them, though, because the intention was good, and if Trump wants to ask Catholic voters to vote for him that way, that's not a bad way and it sure as heck, it beats this repellent Whitmer communion act, or Joe's creeping abortion blessing sign of the cross as a way to win votes.

Fact is, if this doesn't make Catholic voters still on the fence run, not walk, towards Trump and away from Harris, then they'll have to learn the hard way that much worse is in store for them as we see one thing after another from this bunch revealing their true sentiments about Catholicism. This is just a little foretaste of the deluge to come.

Image: Twitter screen shot