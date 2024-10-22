Where the Democrat party meets communism

Let’s separate the facts from the fiction with respect to the U.S. Democrat party and communism as dictated by the philosophy of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

The bible for the political and economic ideology known as communism is the Manifesto of the Communist Party (the “Communist Manifesto”), written by Marx and Engels in 1848. In the Communist Manifesto, Marx and Engels set forth their philosophy that calls for the organization of the proletariat into a class, which then overthrows the bourgeois, secures political power, and imposes a communist system of government based on Marxist principles.

An examination of the core principles that permeate the Communist Manifesto is enlightening.

A major principle in the Communist Manifesto is the idea of “oppressor and oppressed,” which Marx and Engels largely saw as the battle between the proletariat, or working class, and the bourgeois, which might be thought of as the business owners. Marxism sees the bourgeois exploiting the proletariat. I believe that for much of the 20th century, the Democrat party tried to use this philosophy to secure power in the U.S., but ultimately, the Democrats failed, because the working class in America was far better off and therefore less susceptible to manipulation than the same class in the 19th-century Europe of Marx and Engels. Recognizing its failure, during the latter years of the 20th century and even more into the beginning of the 21st century, the Democrat party pivoted from exploiting a class dynamic to utilizing a race-based approach, which application is more suited to the composition of the U.S. population.

In addition, the “oppressor and oppressed” dynamic is played out in the relationships between labor unions and management, where the Democrat party has historically supported labor. I always wondered how labor could legally organize, whereas management was prohibited from organizing due to antitrust laws. Could this legal framework be rooted in Marxist thinking?

The Communist Manifesto calls for the “abolition of private property.” Whereas the 19th-century view of Marx and Engels saw this as a taking of private property, in 20th- and 21st-century America, where many in the working class actually own or aspire to own property themselves, a taking of private property would not be favorably received. In order to hide its intentions, the Democrat party, under the guise of fighting racism and promoting equity, has supported “affordable housing” measures through the implementation of laws, court decisions of left-leaning judges, and various programs that fight fair local zoning and amount to the taking of property.

The Communist Manifesto advocates for the “abolition of the family” as well as to do away with “all religions.” The Democrat party wants individuals to be reliant on government for everything, which has led to its attack on the family and religion. The existence of a stable family structure and strong religious beliefs gets in the way of the Democrat party’s total reliance goal by providing another source for guidance and support to individuals, thus threatening the government.

The Communist Manifesto supports the abolition of “countries and nationality.” The Democrat party has supported globalism.

The Communist Manifesto recommends the implementation of a “heavy progressive or graduated income tax.” This has been a major part of the Democrat party platform for years.

The Communist Manifesto calls for the “centralization” “in the hands of the state” of both “credit” and “the means of communication and transport,” as well as the “intervention of society in education.” In its pursuit of power, the Democrat party has pushed for a stronger federal government and attempted to take control of the banking system to manage credit and media to manipulate communication, as well as mandate the adoption of electric vehicles to influence transportation, all while inserting itself into education for the purpose of indoctrinating the population.

The Communist Manifesto declares that communist goals “can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions.” This is achieved by the Democrat party through its actions described above as well as its support of programs such as affirmative action, ESG, and DIE.

The Democrat party in many ways follows the philosophy set forth in the Communist Manifesto. I believe that the Democrat party has moved away from its earlier democratic principles and adopted Marxist philosophy.

The U.S. is at a crossroads in its history. U.S. citizens must choose wisely in the next election and not be what Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, and radical American Marxist Saul Alinsky viewed as “useful idiots.” We must consider the facts and not be fooled by the fiction.

Perry V. Kalajian is an attorney, consultant, analyst, and national television personality.

Image via Max Pixel.