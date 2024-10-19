When Hitler died, the Allies didn’t clamor for a ceasefire

Back in April of 1945, the Allies were closing in on Berlin and Adolf Hitler. Taking the coward’s way out, the Nazi Fuehrer committed suicide on April 30. He shot himself in the head. The war in Europe continued. Then, on May 7, 1945 (Victory in Europe Day), Germany surrendered.

To my knowledge, when Adolf Hitler died, nobody in the Allied leadership cried, “Ceasefire! Ceasefire!”

This past Wednesday, the Israeli military killed Yahya Sinwar, the top leader of Hamas and the mastermind of October 7. Israel confirmed his death the following day. Yahya Sinwar, like Adolf Hitler, died a coward’s death. Sinwar’s life came to an end because he was trying to escape through the Philadelphi Corridor; he was looking to abandon the very people he had swept into an ill-fated war with Israel.

After the death of Sinwar, the Democrats have wasted no time putting their very own slant on things. It goes something like this: Now that Sinwar is dead, there is a unique opportunity to quickly get a ceasefire done.

These ceasefire-niks, as I call them, are lead by Vice President Kamala Harris and lame duck President Biden. This past Thursday, Kamala Harris even went so far as to say it’s “time for the day after to begin.”

Evidently, the leaders of the Democrat party and the talking heads in the media are not familiar with the word “victory.” Victory, for their information, refers to the defeating of an opponent. It almost always accompanies the word “war,” as does the word “surrender.” “Ceasefire” is more of an oddity unto itself. Ceasefire accomplishes little more than kicking the can of war down the road.

Victory brings lasting peace; ceasefires do not. Israel seems closer than ever to victory — victory over Hamas and victory of Hezb’allah. Even victory over Iran is reachable. A war with Iran might not have to be fought — but the Iranian nuke program has to go, as does that country’s terrorist ways.

Here’s to a lasting peace and prosperity for all in the Middle East, and to the return of the hostages! It is more likely to happen through victory than by ceasefire.

