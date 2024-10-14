We’re in trouble, unless….

I was raised to love this country. My dad’s father was sent to America from Eastern Europe in the early 1900s. The early winds of communism and antisemitism were blowing, and my great-grandparents wanted their family line to have a chance to flourish.

Incredibly, my grandfather was only a young teen when he lawfully came, by himself, to America. He was told by his parents, “Learn English, get a job, send for your brother.”

He quickly learned to read, write, and speak English. He also got a job. However, he never was able to send for his brother. Best we can tell, his family was murdered during the heinous reigns of Vladimir Lenin and, later, Hitler.

To say my parents loathed communism and socialism is an understatement. I feel the exact same way. It’s why long ago I made the move from TV News to conservative talk radio in San Francisco; I wanted to make a difference.

But all these many years later, my heart aches for my country.

The ideology that has taken hold of America is “Fabian socialism.” The Fabian Society was formed in 1884 in London. Its goal was to patiently and gradually institute Marxist principles into the body politic of Great Britain first, and later the rest of the world. The London School of Economics was established by the Fabian Society in 1885 to further promote Marxism and deride capitalism.

Fabian socialists and their leftist offspring have successfully been infiltrating the levers of power in the United States for over one-hundred years. They’ve wiped out the American Founders’ hope for limited federal government. They brought forth the 17th Amendment in 1913, eliminating U.S. senators being elected by the various state legislatures. The result has given us senators who often serve for life and become agents of special interests as opposed to representing their constituents. The Fabian philosophy birthed the Federal Reserve, the military-industrial complex, and the Deep State. It also brought forth the United Nations and the World Economic Forum. In my new book, Climate Cult: Exposing and Defeating Their War on Life, Liberty, and Property, I reveal documents illustrating the subversive business arrangement that has been brokered by the UN and WEF to further their global Marxist aspirations.

But of course, the ultimate target for the Fabian way is the United States, the birthplace of government by the People, of the People, and for the People.

Now, allow me to share my current heartache.

On Saturday night I saw the undercover film produced by James O’Keefe, Line in the Sand. It reveals the far-flung illegal immigration problem plaguing America. What O’Keefe boldly shows us is an ugly, evil, multi-billion-dollar international industry that seeks to destroy the United States as we have known her. It’s not just the horrid child trafficking, drug cartels, and violent gangs. It’s not just the taxpayer dollars being doled out to the Non-Governmental Organizations aiding and abetting the criminal immigration. Instead, what really turned my stomach were the throngs of individuals employed in this subhuman industry, many of whom looked directly at O’Keefe’s cameras, shrugging their shoulders, saying, “I’m just doing my job.”

The most horrendous acts in world history have been accomplished because of similar heartless attitudes.

A Trump presidency has the potential to seriously curtail this putrid industry—he must win. But in the meantime, liberals will be patiently waiting their turn to bring in more people to create a reliable voting Democrat bloc, further institute their dogma of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and finally put a communist dagger into the back of Uncle Sam.

How can we best respond?

First, we must get out the vote.

Second, when stating the slogan, “Make America Great Again” we should preface it with two words: “Please, God.”

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.