Walz claims Trump 'will use the U.S. Army against people who disagree with him'

Tim Walz recently told students at the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire that President Trump “will use the U.S. Army against people who disagree with him.”

Walz said of Trump:

“He’s talking about that he considers anyone who doesn’t support him or who will not bend to his will an enemy of our country. It’s a serious issue. He is saying that he would use the military to go after them. Think about this.”

It is not the first time that Walz has fired off a shot without result, although usually he has trouble loading his gun, figuratively and literally.

This is not only crazy talk, it is projection. It is the Democrats who will do anything to stay in power, including inciting hatred to the point that there have been multiple attempts on Trump’s life.

It is abundantly clear that Democrats will use any and all departments of the federal government — departments that they have weaponized — against not only Trump, but any and all who have the temerity to disagree with them. On anything. From jailing, without charge, several ‘Jan. 6ers’ who were peacefully standing around the Capitol Building, to trying to game the system in every election, to conducting massive armed early morning raids on the likes of Roger Stone, to trying to imprison or kill Trump through inadequate security or possibly something worse, Democrats make it clear that they will not put up with any dissent. You know, in order to ‘save our democracy.’ They are not just elite exploiters of gaslighting and purveyors of projection, they are natural born totalitarians.

Let’s look at what’s really happening now. Inarguably.

First, the Obama-Biden-Harris administration authorized labeling concerned parents at school board meetings, Christians, and patriots as “domestic terrorists.”

Then it purged the military of conservatives, Christians, and patriots.

They also spied on Latin mass goers among the Catholics as potential terrorists.

These steps were planned and necessary precursors to the remarkable -- and horrifying -- Federal Directive just issued, that would allow the U.S. military to potentially use lethal force against American citizens on their own soil. Via DoD Directive 5240.01, the U.S. Department of Defense has authorized U.S. military “defense intelligence components” to use “lethal force” against American citizens in certain emergency situations.

We have to look clearly at what is happening here, now, no matter how disturbing it may be. These are not disparate, unconnected acts, but part of an ongoing, concerted, and multi-pronged effort to get rid of those who typically don’t vote for Democrats — or at least render them impotent. The ‘Great Replacement Theory’ is all too real, and apparently not to be limited to masses of illegal immigrants streaming across our border to be feted, funded and allowed to vote by Uncle Sam.

How much evidence can one possibly need?! RINOs are either morons, utterly spineless…or in cahoots with Democrats. It is that simple. Period. It is fruitless and naïve to pretend evil doesn’t exist. It is another thing altogether to aid and abet it. (And that thing is sinful.)

Trump did not use the military against his opponents when he was president. On the contrary, he strove to protect the rights of all Americans.

The same cannot be said of virtually any of today’s top Democrats.

Image: Screen shot from Fox Business video, via YouTube