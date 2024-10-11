Walz announces his support for the abolition of the Electoral College, Harris tells him to shut his big fat mouth

Conflicting messages are coming from the Harris-Walz campaign, with Tim Walz reminding supporters earlier this week during a fundraiser in California alongside Gavin Newsom that he supports the abolition of the Electoral College as a matter of policy.

Was Whopper-Telling Walz “misspeaking” again? Well, that’s what Kamala Harris would have us believe! Here’s the story, from a report out at Fox News:

‘I think all of us know, the Electoral College needs to go. We need a national popular vote,’ Walz said Tuesday during a campaign fundraiser at the home of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Walz made similar comments at an earlier fundraiser in Seattle, as well. While running for president in 2019, Harris said she was ‘open’ to the idea of abolishing the Electoral College. However, according to campaign officials pressed on the issue following Walz’s remarks, eliminating the Electoral College in favor of a national popular vote is not an official position of Harris’ current campaign.

Well no kidding these clowns want to undo what the Founders gave us, because without it, the Democrats would have every presidential election in the bag for all eternity.

Walz’s announcement is of course grossly anti-American, and a misstep the campaign can’t really afford… so Harris told him to shut his big fat mouth, and released an official statement to friendly media groups that implied it was only a matter of a knucklehead being a knucklehead:

‘Governor Walz believes that every vote matters in the Electoral College and he is honored to be traveling the country and battleground states working to earn support for the Harris-Walz ticket,’ a Harris campaign spokesperson said in a statement sent to select media outlets like CNN and USA Today. ‘He was commenting to a crowd of strong supporters about how the campaign is built to win 270 electoral votes. And, he was thanking them for their support that is helping fund those efforts.’

I say we err on the side of caution (and wisdom!) and go with President Trump.

While the Democrats and their cohorts unrelentingly accuse Republicans and Trump-voters as being an existential threat to “democracy,” it’s extremely telling that when Democrats struggle to retain (or even gain) political power, they pivot and levy an assault against the very foundation of the American system. Doesn’t that say something about where their real commitments lie? What’s really concerning for me though, is I suspect Walz’s true sentiments actually appeal to Democrat voters—they don’t care one whit for everything this nation is, just as long as it means Orange Man Bad doesn’t make it back into the White House.

