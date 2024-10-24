Vote Trump and send the left into the five stages of grief

The fascist far left wanted this to be an election based on “vibes” instead of the fact that the Harris/Biden administration has led us to ruin with an illegal invasion, with rampant crime in our communities and inflation out of control, making it difficult for normal people to get by, along with insanity on an unprecedented scale. They wanted the weighty decision of choosing the next leader of the free world to be as trivial as selecting a bridesmaid or a drinking buddy for Saturday night.

So let’s talk about “vibes,” or what those of us in the engineering field would call indications that an engine or a mechanical system is way out of balance and is about to rip itself apart. Much like the Kamrade Kamala campaign a few weeks ago, these indications or vibrations started at a low amplitude and gradually increased over time until it became obvious that you needed to clear the area.

Let’s face it: this whole scam on the part of the fascist far left and the nation’s socialist media (but that’s being redundant) was always going to be a Hail Mary play — and they knew it. An integral part of this was hiding Harris away so that no one would remember that she is the incumbent and responsible for everything going wrong. Their socialistic sleight of hand was to make people think that somehow, someway, Donald Trump was the “incumbent,” and they were going to “turn the page” — from themselves. Plus they had to hide her personality and her far-left, socialist national agenda until it was too late.

The problem is that when you lead off with a lie, people tend to not trust you, even if you manage to tell the truth later on. When you project that on your opponents, it only makes things worse for you, and you only have one way to go: down.

The vice presidential debate was probably one of the big turning points, for one critical reason. Choosing a running mate is one of a candidate’s first and biggest decisions, and whereas Donald Trump came through with flying colors with the choice of Senator J.D. Vance, Harris dropped the ball, selecting the great Waltz of (red) China. The downstream result was that debate. She also could have had a win, showing some leadership, in the wake of Hurricane Helene, as noted by the storm zone’s neglected citizens, but she failed there as well.

The problem for the fascist far left is that their options were limited at this time. They already had the nation’s socialist media behind them 90–100 percent while they were hammering Donald Trump at almost every opportunity they could think of.

Thus, they began lurching from one mistake to another, abandoning their “hiding Harris” plan to start exposing her to the public. But that turned out to be an even bigger mistake because it brought her two biggest vulnerabilities to the forefront: her far-left socialist national agenda and her atrocious presence with people.

So now it looks as though they’re almost hoping that our complacency will get the best of us, that enough pro-freedom patriots will relax and not bother so that chaos and cheating will pull them through. Just remember that it seemed as though they were done back in July, before the coup that swapped Biden for Harris and restarted the whole potential nightmare scenario over again.

Pro-freedom patriots are being encouraged to vote early, and it’s showing in the results, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from redoubling our efforts. You never know what tricks leftists have up their sleeves. There’s plenty of time for October and November surprises and who knows what on Election Day — not to mention what might happen afterward. We still have a long way to go to keep liberty on a solid footing.

This is why we need to run up the score. We have to ignore the trends and work as though we are 10 points behind, talking to people in the middle and getting them out of the cultist echo chamber of the nation’s socialist media. We need a margin of victory that precludes cheating and “Civil War conditions” on January 6, 2025.

Recall that back in 2016, it was the fascist far left that first started talking about Two Americas, “How to split the USA into two countries: Red and Blue,” and “America Needs a Trial Separation: Parallel States Might Be the Solution.” We suspect that the nation’s socialist left is in the “denial” portion of the five stages of grief. Next comes anger, and we all know how dangerous they can get when they get angry — see the “mostly peaceful” burning, looting, and murder from the “summer of love” a few years back, with death and damage statistics that easily dwarf the non-insurrection “insurrection” they incessantly complain about.

Glenn Beck recommends that you find at least one pro-freedom friend who has expressed a disdain for voting and make it your mission to get him to the polls to vote — and vote early if you can, because we have no idea what late October and November surprises the nation’s socialist left has in store for us.

Better yet, turn the condescending advice from the better two thirds of the Great Waltz of (Red) China — Gwen Walz — to the pro-freedom cause, and get three friends to the polls. Remember: the ruling class of the fascist far left believe that they are better than you, so they talk to you as if you were in third grade. We have to run up the score so they can’t plausibly cheat their way to “victory” or create a crime out of whole cloth to arbitrarily “disqualify” Donald Trump.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: cagdesign via Pixabay, Pixabay License.