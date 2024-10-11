VIDEO: Award-winning director drops an unofficial Kamala Harris ad, panning for the ‘manly man’ vote, and it’s beyond repulsive and shameful

Award-winning director Jacob Reed just dropped an unofficial parody-like Kamala Harris ad, panning for the “manly man” vote, and while it is apparently supposed to be funny and supportive, it’s just repulsive and utterly shameful:

I present to you the cringiest political ad ever created. pic.twitter.com/P0JMI1caNS — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 11, 2024

The ad’s music reminds me of a Ford F-150 commercial, evoking sentiments of ruggedness, but where did Reed find these “men”? A Portland bathhouse? The Folsom Street Fair? The vegan section of a community co-op? They assert they’re “not afraid of women” but their antics and auras would convince an observer otherwise.

I don’t claim to have great gay-dar, but these men all give off wildly gay vibes to me. Either they’re actually homosexual, or they’re so mentally neutered that they just ooze submissiveness.

While these commercial props are male, they’re not real men. Sure, they have the anatomy of XY individuals (presumably, if they haven’t lopped anything off in a fetish ritual), but they’re total betas. Seriously, what kind of “man” sits on the bed of a truck like the guy in the orange shirt? He’s queer as the day is long! The “motorcycle” dude? He looks like a recently paroled sex pest. This is no doubt a set, because when have you ever seen a table that pristine in a garage? Do most “men” feel the need to convince others of their masculinity by parading all the “manly” clichés they embrace? Reed’s ad is ostensibly supposed to be lighthearted yet poignant, but it’s nothing more than a cheap, cheap imitation of how the left views masculinity.

Bourbon, rare steak, and mechanical inclinations? Sure, some men drink bourbon, but I’m guessing these dudes all go for Bud Light; the only one that actually looks like he eats animal-based protein is the black guy in the fake weight room; and I guarantee I have more mechanical aptitude than this whole cast of weirdos.

Reed’s presentation is paid actors role-playing stereotypes; but real masculinity is defined by self-control, self-respect, self-sacrifice, dignity, honor, and defense of the weak and vulnerable. Yeah, all those characteristics that Harris-voting males inarguably lack.

Women voting for Harris at least have a little bit of an excuse. Women (not every single one but as a whole) are notoriously emotional, and few are thinkers; if they’re thinkers, they’re obviously conservative/libertarian. But, how could any male actually put his name down for Harris, unless he’s personally set to benefit, like Obama and all Diddy’s other “friends” and cohorts? If you’re a regular guy voting Harris? Beyond pathetic, and a blight on the male sex.

Here’s a crash course in real masculinity:

Self-control. The very first “man” shown is morbidly obese, looking like a slob with his belly flap drooping over his beltline, struggling to stand. When he announces that he “eats carburetors for breakfast” his little gay lisp is a dead giveaway; just because you’re a queer doesn’t mean you have to adopt a parodical female tone. It’s as bad as Harris faking accents; pretty sure the act of having sex with men didn’t give you a fake voice.

Self-respect. Cursing is a very bad habit, and actually dumbs down the minds of those opting for such language. Using expressions like “braid the sh-t out of my daughter’s hair” and “sure as sh-t” is just unattractive, because it conveys stupidity. In this vast English language, there are plenty of ways to express oneself without having to use tired profanity.

Defense of the weak and vulnerable. This is the most manly trait of all; a man using his God-given strength, bravery, and position to protect those fairer and weaker. What kind of man promotes abortion? A “man” who loves to exploit women, use them for his pleasure, and escape the consequences of his irresponsibility. This goes back to self-control, which truly is the measure of a man. A man who would let his own child die so that he might live the life of bachelor? That’s the kind of guy from whom every woman should flee.

Heaven help us if “men” like these Harris shills propped up by Reed ever become the norm.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.