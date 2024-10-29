Unattended ballot dropboxes being set on fire in the Pacific Northwest

Leftists have said for years that unattended ballot dropboxes are perfectly "secure" for ballots. Unlike, say, traffic stops, they rarely have much in the ways of cameras or security, but pay no attention to that. Election problems are always "rare."

Someone in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, on three separate occasions, decided to show them differently:

According to KATU News of Portland, Oregon and southwest Washington state:

BALLOT BURNING: The Clark Co. auditor said hundreds of ballots were inside the box at the time of the burning, and maybe only a few can be saved.

Voters who dropped off ballots at that location after Sunday need to contact the Auditor's Office IMMEDIATELYhttps://t.co/QX55IrHQyU — KATU News (@KATUNews) October 28, 2024

I dropped off my ballot to a live person & tracked it.pic.twitter.com/kJsJCKUUKa — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) October 28, 2024

Some lowlife, a creature in a car, according to cops, has been setting the contents of the ballot dropboxes on fire in Washington and Oregon.

Too bad about your vote. Yes, odds are they were mostly votes for Democrats but in a wave election, they might not have been. In any case, it really doesn't matter. Whoever trustingly placed their ballots into those ballot boxes as if in a 'secure' location has had their vote incinerated by some kind of criminal, rendering all the assurances of the blue-state authorities null and void.

It highlights the potential for problems with this very bad idea.

Republicans have warned that unattended ballot dropboxes, which had been placed there supposedly to avoid COVID-19 contagion in 2020, are particularly vulnerable to ballot-box stuffing and fraud -- even the camera monitors in place for some to discourage this kind of cheating have largely failed owing to low quality ideo, and in any case, the film itself is usually destroyed by the Soros-backed secretary of state before anyone can view the disenfranchisements. Filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza made an entire movie on the matter titled "2,000 Mules."

Amy Reichert, a local Republican pol in San Diego, has already alerted voters to other potential problems with unattended dropboxes -- she noted that one had been placed right next to a public latrine in San Diego County this past February where drunks hang out, which gives a certain potential literalness to the concept of "ballot spoilage." I wrote about that here.

Now we're seeing some really evil stuff, some animal disenfranchising potentially hundreds or thousands of voters. There may be some ways for voters who have just seen their ballots burn on T.V. can clean up and fix this operation, with traced balloting, which is usually the case in blue states, but it will be a tremendous hassle for these voters and likely will depress turnout. Want to imagine the phone lines will be clear for them? I would not bank on it.

Confidence will fall in the integrity of elections as if it couldn't already be worse.

Who came up with this bad idea, and why does it take some criminal dirtbag with an inner firebug to show these foolish officials that they never should have treated voters' choices with this cavalier an attitude towards their security?

The cops and FBI are out looking for him, fortunately, but they are hampered by the low quality of the surveillance video:

And this is why Public Dropbox Observers are critical this week in Colorado - our video camera quality is similar in most counties.



Go to https://t.co/218e5en2rw https://t.co/3OX5cjL1vL — Heidi Ganahl (@heidiganahl) October 29, 2024

The only thing that can be hoped for from this travesty is that voters will wake up and demand some kind of standards from their election officials. Unmonitored ballot boxes are not safe for elections. In one report, I saw, an official claimed that only three ballots were burned in one of those fires which sounds like a gaslight, given the videos we see. But even if true, one is too many.

For all their talk about democracy, Democrats are quite cavalier about ensuring the franchise. Maybe that in itself should be a message to voter to get these bounders out of office.

Image: Twitter video screen shot.





