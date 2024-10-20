Trump shines at McDonald’s while Kamala’s getting mad

In the wake of getting shot in Butler, PA, Donald Trump struck me as a bit subdued. I was worried that the bullet, while it didn’t take his life (thank God), took some of his mojo. Meanwhile, the media began telling us that Cacklin’ Kamala was the embodiment of pure joy. Well, that was two months ago, and a lot can change in two months. Now, Cacklin Kamala is angry, while a buoyant Trump had fun at a Philadelphia McDonald’s. We are witnessing the living embodiment of the momentum we’re seeing in the polls.

Regarding Kamala’s fall from joy, here’s the top-of-the-homepage story at the Daily Mail on a Sunday evening, two weeks before the election:

Here’s my favorite line from the essay: “What started as a strategy of “joy” appears to have turned to one of anger.” Anger with a soupçon of inebriation, perhaps.

Meanwhile, a beaming, ebullient Donald Trump, taking the mickey out of Kamala’s weirdly unprovable claim of having once worked at a McDonald’s as a teen, served up fries at a Philadelphia McDonald’s. In this one-time Democrat bastion, happy customers flooded the McDonald’s while thousands of people lined the streets.

It’s late, and I’m tired (my dog had an emergency during the night, although he seems okay now), so I’m going to limit this post to sharing a happy meal of tweets with you:

President Trump becomes the first and only 2024 presidential nominee to work at McDonald's pic.twitter.com/hySlBqQLhi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP:



“Now I have worked at McDonald’s. I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala. She never worked here.”



This whole scene is masterful. pic.twitter.com/BeUSQ4ebgb — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 20, 2024

President Trump 🤝 McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/LHrlJzB2Yz — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 20, 2024

Two McDonald’s customers come up to the drive up window to see President Trump greet them, and then drop this absolutely amazing line:



“Mr. President, thank you for taking a bullet for us.”



Americans of all backgrounds love Trump.



🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Mt9HPbjbWc — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 20, 2024

A Brazilian immigrant to President Trump at McDonald’s:



“Mr. President, please don’t let the United States become Brazil!”



That about sums up exactly what we’re fighting for. Absolutely incredible moment. 🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/wuk5ZK5Dwz — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 20, 2024

This is hysterical. Here’s Trump at the McDonald’s drive thru giving out food. pic.twitter.com/rdwDwfUowV — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 20, 2024

Trump serving customers at a McDonald’s drive thru is gonna win him Pennsylvania 🔥pic.twitter.com/0KCxtPiOFj — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) October 20, 2024

Trump really turned that Philadelphia McDonald's into a 5-star restaurant in under 30 minutes. It's now the most popular McDonald's in the country

pic.twitter.com/Dm8Doazwfo — George (@BehizyTweets) October 20, 2024

This is deep blue Philadelphia. These people are gathered to catch a glimpse of Donald Trump trolling Kamala from inside McDonald’s. 😂😂



This movement is unlike any other. pic.twitter.com/r5RsB2h3Zx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 20, 2024

(You know that, at a Democrat rally, the communist party, Pride, and Hamas flags would outnumber the American flags, right?)

Now we know for certain that one of the two presidential candidates did, in fact, work at McDonald’s!

Americans like their political warriors to be happy—and to reserve their righteous anger for America’s enemies, not for America and Americans. Kamala, a leftist, can no longer pretend that she likes either America or Americans, and her schoolmarmish, nasal, hectoring tones make that clearer every day. Meanwhile, Trump, with the wind at his back, is having fun. That makes for a very attractive candidate and, I hope, an overwhelming victory on November 5.

Oh, one more thing: I believe that, by tomorrow, early voting will have started across America. If you can avoid trusting the U.S. Mails and, instead, can vote in person, go now and vote before November 5. Kamala needs to be beaten so soundly before election day that cheating is not an option.

Image: X screen grab.